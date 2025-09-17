Scalefocus Strengthens DACH Market Presence Through Onsite Growth

SOFIA, Bulgaria, Sept. 17, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Scalefocus has long been a trusted software engineering and innovation partner for businesses across the DACH region, helping them deliver strategic, business-critical initiatives. For clients in Germany, Austria, and Switzerland, that doesn't mean just technical capability; it means a genuine partnership and performance that aligns with their pace of evolution and complexity.

Scalefocus strengthens market presence in the DACH region through local growth

As the next step of its strategic investments in the region and commitment to being closer to its clients and prospects, Scalefocus is excited to welcome its first hire, Nikos Tziatzios, as the new SVP Sales for DACH. Nikos will not only lead commercial strategy but also drive the expansion of the local team, with new customer-facing roles being added to strengthen relationships and ensure tailored support for organizations across DACH.

Nikos has 15 years of experience in IT strategy, business development, and large-scale transformation programs and boasts deep expertise in sectors such as Banking, Telecommunications, and Manufacturing. Based in Germany, he will lead Scalefocus' regional go-to-market and client partnership efforts and help customers fully explore the operational and strategic benefits that modern nearshoring offers.

Nikos will spearhead the company's strategy to:

Offer DACH customers the best of both worlds: local presence combined with premium European nearshore software engineering capabilities





Expand industry expertise to provide strategic advisory and high-impact digital services





Further elevate customer experience and overall client engagement

"I am excited to join Scalefocus at such a pivotal moment in its DACH journey. I believe technology is only as powerful as the vision behind it, and we can help our partners shape that vision by scaling capabilities, modernizing with confidence, and unlocking the full potential of nearshoring," said Nikos Tziatzios.

A Growing Market That Demands More

The DACH region has long been a European leader in innovation and digital transformation. However, with innovation comes pressure to modernize efficiently, operate at scale, and enhance quality and compliance while keeping costs at bay.

With Nikos' senior leadership now on the ground in Germany, Scalefocus will be able to strengthen relationships with clients and bring its innovative engagement models and AI-augmented delivery into the local spotlight. Designed to provide additional options to customers and in line with current market expectations, these models decouple headcount from output and emphasize shared responsibility, delivery velocity, and measurable value. Clients benefit from AI-boosted engineering teams with flexible capacity built around their most critical KPIs, leading to significant productivity, quality, and budget optimizations.

Looking Ahead

Nikos Tziatzios' appointment marks an important step in Scalefocus' broader strategy to strengthen its position as a go-to engineering provider in the DACH region. The company is actively expanding its local presence and investments, with the first physical office in Germany already planned for 2026. This will be followed by further growth of the local team, including the recruitment of key engineers and experts. By utilizing a hybrid model that combines local expertise with competitive nearshore capabilities, Scalefocus will enable a growing number of local companies to execute their technology transformation agenda, providing the expertise, capacity, and structure necessary to accelerate their success.

Scalefocus is a global IT services and solutions company helping businesses grow through innovative technology solutions and dedicated engineering talent. The company blends deep technical knowledge with industry-specific expertise to solve complex business challenges. With innovation in its DNA, Scalefocus drives an AI-first approach to software engineering through Scalefocus Codeflow, while its Enterprise AI platform enables organizations to adopt AI strategically, unlock measurable value, and accelerate outcomes.

