SOFIA, Bulgaria, Aug. 18, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- EU engineering leader Scalefocus has won a Gold Stevie® Award for Carbon Accounting / ESG Technology Solution in The 2026 International Business Awards®, the 23rd annual edition of the program. More than 3,800 nominations from organizations in 78 nations were submitted this year.

The Recognition Reflects a Focused Approach to Emissions Data Integration

Scalefocus Wins Gold Stevie® for Carbon Accounting and ESG Technology Solution

Scalefocus won the award for Scalefocus CarbonOps, an AI-enhanced carbon intelligence platform. CarbonOps addresses one of the most persistent obstacles in enterprise sustainability reporting: emissions data that already exists inside the organization but sits scattered across SCADA and IoT platforms, ERP systems, utility invoices, and spreadsheets.

Suppliers report in euros and tonnes of input, while auditors want energy consumption, material flows, and emission factors at the activity level. Every new regulation triggers another collection cycle for largely the same underlying data, formatted differently each time.

Scalefocus CarbonOps connects directly to operational and financial systems, calculates emissions across Scope 1, 2, and 3 from a single data entry, and outputs audit-ready reports for CSRD, EU ETS MRV, the Methane Regulation, CDP, and ISSB simultaneously. Adding a new framework becomes a configuration exercise rather than a data-collection project.

"Every company we work with already has its emissions data. What it does not have is a way to reach that data without starting over for each new framework," said Dafar Shaban, Senior Manager, Energy & Utilities at Scalefocus. " Seeing an independent jury recognize the work we put into the data layer tells us the market is starting to look at this the same way."

What the Platform Delivers in Practice

Four design decisions carry the platform. AI-powered ingestion parses invoices, sensor feeds, and procurement records into a single data model, then flags statistical outliers, duplicate entries, and unit mismatches before activity data reaches the calculation engine. A what-if simulation engine models the CO2 impact of planned investments, from fleet electrification to renewable PPA switching, before capital is committed. Every activity record links to a source document through an evidence hash, and reporting periods lock automatically once closed, so the audit trail forms during normal operation. The platform supports sovereign and private cloud deployment, so confidential business data stays inside the organization's perimeter.

About The International Business Awards®

The International Business Awards® are the world's premier business awards program, open to all organizations worldwide. Gold, Silver, and Bronze Stevie® Award winners in the 2026 edition will be recognized at a gala ceremony in Paris on October 28, 2026.

About Scalefocus

Founded in 2012, Scalefocus empowers businesses in highly regulated industries to safely build, operate, and scale AI-enabled systems, where software, people, and agents converge to unlock exponential business value.

The company combines deep domain expertise across Financial Services, Energy & Utilities, iGaming, Aviation, Aerospace, and Defense with proprietary AI solutions. Together, these deliver measurable outcomes that Scalefocus fully owns, helping clients move at market-defining speed and evolve continuously to stay ahead of the competition.

Scalefocus' track record includes 1000+ projects across 26 countries for more than 300 clients, including Fortune 500 companies, start-ups, and established leaders. More information is available at www.scalefocus.com.

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SOURCE Scalefocus