SOFIA, Bulgaria, July 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- EU engineering leader Scalefocus has secured a Silver Globee® at the 21st Annual 2026 Globee® Awards for Technology in the Best Retrieval-Augmented Generation (RAG) Solution category. The solution's exceptional performance across a competitive field earned Best of Category status, as assessed by an independent expert panel.

The Recognition Reflects a Focused Approach to Aviation Document Intelligence

Scalefocus Wins Silver Globee® for Best RAG Solution in Aviation Intelligence

Scalefocus won the award with its AI-driven AIP IFR smart assistant and document intelligence platform. It was developed for a major European aviation enterprise responsible for airspace information management, regulatory documentation, and operational oversight. Scalefocus' solution addresses one of the most persistent operational challenges in aviation: accessing mission-critical aeronautical data buried across large, multi-section, multi-format publications.

Aviation teams working with Aeronautical Information Publications (AIP IFR) have historically faced slow, error-prone manual lookup processes. They have not been helped by the lack of intelligent search across documents or automation for recurring compliance reports. Scalefocus designed and delivered a locally hosted, secure AI platform, which brings intelligent search and automated compliance reporting into a single workflow.

The solution gives aviation teams instant, regulation-backed answers to natural-language queries, with exact paragraph citations via a locally hosted RAG assistant. Full-text search, automated reporting from structured operational data, and document version comparison are also built in. The entire platform operates within a local, controlled environment that meets aviation security and regulatory requirements.

"We truly appreciate such recognition, as aviation teams deserve immediate, accurate access to the aeronautical data they rely on. Manual lookup and the risk of imprecision are problems that should have been solved long ago. Seeing that validated by an independent jury reinforces that purpose-built, domain-specific AI is where the industry needs to go," said Krasimir Kostadinov, CTO at Scalefocus.

What the Platform Delivers in Practice

The operational impact has been measurable. The platform achieved a 70% improvement in aeronautical data retrieval and a 50% increase in report creation and document comparison speed. It also eliminated human error from recurring reporting workflows. Every AI-generated response includes precise source citations, providing operational teams with the traceability and regulatory confidence required in aviation environments.

The platform is built on React, Java, Quarkus, RabbitMQ, Ollama, PyTorch, FlagEmbedding, PostgreSQL, PgVector, and Kubernetes, and is deployable in secure on-premises environments.

About the Globee® Awards for Technology

The Globee® Awards for Technology recognize outstanding achievements in technology innovation across the global business community, with winners selected across a broad range of categories.

About Scalefocus

Founded in 2012, Scalefocus empowers businesses in highly regulated industries to safely build, operate, and scale AI-enabled systems, where software, people, and agents converge to unlock exponential business value.

The company combines deep domain expertise across Financial Services, Energy & Utilities, iGaming, Aviation, Aerospace, and Defense with proprietary AI solutions. Together, these deliver measurable outcomes that Scalefocus fully owns, helping clients move at market-defining speed and evolve continuously to stay ahead of the competition.

Scalefocus' track record includes 1000+ projects across 26 countries for more than 300 clients, including Fortune 500 companies, start-ups, and established leaders. More information is available at www.scalefocus.com.

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SOURCE Scalefocus