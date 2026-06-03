Scalefocus AION Wins Two Globee® Awards Strengthening Its Position as a Leading Sovereign AI Platform

SOFIA, Bulgaria, June 3, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Leading European AI engineering company Scalefocus has been recognized at the Globee® Awards for Artificial Intelligence with two prestigious honors: a Silver award in the Sovereign Cloud and Digital Sovereignty Solution category and a Bronze award in the Enterprise AI Transformation Platform category. Both awards earned Best of Category status, recognizing standout performance among all submissions evaluated by an independent panel of global industry experts.

The Sovereign AI Foundation That Puts Organizations Back in Control

Scalefocus AION Wins Two Globee® Awards

The awards reflect a strategic commitment that has guided the development of Scalefocus AION from the outset: that AI adoption cannot succeed without sovereignty, governance and operational control built into the foundation itself. AION is the sovereign layer within Scalefocus's Compose. Own. Evolve. operating model, giving organizations full ownership of their data, models and AI infrastructure, while standardizing governance, security and cost control across every team and use case.

Unlike platforms that treat compliance and oversight as add-ons, AION, Scalefocus's sovereign AI command center, embeds them into the architecture by default. Token-level cost attribution tracks every dollar by team, by model and by purpose, so spend maps directly to actual usage. Every request is filtered, encrypted, access-controlled and logged before it reaches any model, while knowledge stays within the organization's perimeter regardless of which model processes it.

"These recognitions mean a great deal to us, not because of the awards themselves, but because of what they represent. We built AION to solve a problem we faced ourselves first: how to run AI at scale without surrendering control over your data and your costs while avoiding vendor lock-in. That conviction is now validated externally, and it confirms that sovereign AI-native systems, built on the Compose. Own. Evolve. principle, represent the right direction for enterprise AI adoption," said Krasimir Kostadinov, CTO at Scalefocus.

What Sovereign AI Looks Like at Scale

AION was validated across more than 30 production use cases spanning engineering, HR, marketing, sales and delivery. AION also cuts inference costs 3 to 10 times lower than hyperscaler-hosted alternatives, with prototype-to-production cycles accelerated by up to six times. The platform is fully GDPR compliant, EU AI Act ready and built to meet the requirements of ISO 27001 and ISO 9001 certification.

About Scalefocus AION

Scalefocus AION is a sovereign AI foundation platform deployed as a customer-owned AI runtime within the organization's own environment. It connects AI directly to a company's data, systems and business processes through vendor-neutral AI orchestration, ensuring every model operates with full organizational context. AION is delivered through Scalefocus Synthesis, an agentic delivery methodology built on top of the platform. Learn more at www.scalefocus.com/aion.

About Scalefocus

Founded in 2012, Scalefocus empowers Europe's essential industries to safely build, operate, and scale AI-enabled systems. The company helps organizations own outcomes where software, people, and AI agents converge, creating resilient, high-performing systems that drive measurable business value.

With more than 1,000 successful projects delivered for over 300 clients across Europe, North America, and the Middle East, Scalefocus is a trusted partner to Fortune 500 companies and industry leaders across aviation, energy, financial services, technology, iGaming, and beyond. More information is available at www.scalefocus.com.

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SOURCE Scalefocus