Scalefusion Announces Partnership with Dazzle Technologies

PUNE, India, Dec. 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- ProMobi Technologies is elated to announce that Scalefusion, its mobile device management solution has entered into a strategic alliance with Dazzle Technologies-a leading managed mobility provider. With this alliance, Dazzle customers can now take advantage of fool-proof device management while further driving their end-customer experience with managed mobility.

This dynamic partnership is focused on ushering in all-encompassing, productive solutions to the managed mobility and device management. The power of two world-class solutions is set to take over the challenges of diverse industries including field service work, logistics, delivery, audit, asset management, order picking or retail stock management.

The Dazzle team has 20 years of experience working in the mobile technology industry, solving the persisting challenges of OEM's, channel MSP's and enterprise

Customers such as asset list management, service management and warranty management. With Scalefusion, Dazzle Technologies can now present its customers with an EMM solution that is clutter-free, easy to navigate and with just the right set of features that are relevant to their business needs.

Dazzle and Scalefusion have expertise across various mobile technology offerings. Dazzle can enable seamless device enrollment, policy application and management via the Scalefusion dashboard for its customers.

The Dazzle customers can leverage content management and extended support using Remote Cast and Control with Scalefusion. Scalefusion features such as detailed device monitoring, real-time location tracking and location history retention can further help Dazzle's customers to stay on top of their device inventory.

"We are extremely pleased to venture into this path with Dazzle. This tight integration of Dazzle with Scalefusion as the EMM provider will help the customers to find all their mobility-related needs under one roof", said Mr. Harishanker Kannan, the Co-Founder and CEO of ProMobi Technologies.

"We are excited to start a relationship with Scalefusion in the UK, who provide us with a market-leading cross-platform EMM solution, for which many of our customers have been asking for", said Mr. Adrian Lawson, CEO of Dazzle Technologies.

"Scalefusion's innovative approach and flexibility aligns with us well and we look forward to driving new business together", he added.

About Scalefusion:

ProMobi Technologies provides a leading Mobile Device Management solution under the brand Scalefusion. Scalefusion MDM allows organizations to secure and manage endpoints including smartphones, tablets, laptops, rugged devices, POS, and digital signages, along with apps and content. It supports the management of Android, iOS, macOS and Windows 10 devices and ensures streamlined device management operations with Scalefusion Remote Troubleshooting.

More than 6000 companies across the world are unlocking their true potential using Scalefusion, which is used across various industries such as Transportation & Logistics, Retail, Education, Healthcare, Manufacturing, Construction & Real Estate, Hospitality, Software & Telecom, Financial Services & others.

For more information, please visit https://www.scalefusion.com.

Scalefusion on LinkedIn

About Dazzle Technologies

Dazzle Technologies is a team of dynamic and energetic tech enthusiasts passionate about innovation and bringing disruptive technology to market. Our stable of solutions is centered around the unprecedented growth in mobile technology and the need to effectively monitor, manage and maintain the perimeter-less organization.

To learn more visit: https://www.thepreferencehub.com/

Dazzle Technologies on LinkedIn

Media Contact:

Swapnil Shete

[email protected]



SOURCE ProMobi Technologies Private Limited