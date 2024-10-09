ScaleReady announces a G-Rex® Grant has been awarded to LIfT Biosciences

Award will support clinical manufacturing of the Company's promising Neutrophil only Leukocyte Infusion Therapy (N-LIfT) platform

ST. PAUL, Minn., Oct. 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- ScaleReady™, in collaboration with Wilson Wolf Manufacturing, Bio-Techne Corporation (NASDAQ: TECH) and CellReady™, and LIfT BioSciences, ('LIfT' or 'the Company'), a rapidly emerging biotech company about to start clinical trials for its first-in-class allogeneic innate cell therapy, today announced that LIfT Biosciences has been awarded a $300,000 G-Rex® Grant to establish clinical manufacturing of its promising Neutrophil only Leukocyte Infusion Therapy (N-LIfT) platform.

John Wilson, CEO of Wilson Wolf and co-inventor of G-Rex, said: "We're eager to use our expertise to quickly create a highly efficient and scalable G-Rex manufacturing platform that will allow LIfT Biosciences to assess the potential of N-LIfT to penetrate the solid tumor microenvironment, kill cancer cells, and simultaneously recruit the patient's endogenous immune system."

Andrew Willis, Chief Development and Regulatory Officer at LIfT Biosciences, said: "Once infused, N-LIfT produces a new type of myeloid cell called an Immunomodulatory Alpha Neutrophil (IMAN) which is an enhanced neutrophil that is designed to overcome treatment resistance in solid tumours. IMANs can identify solid tumors irrespective of antigen and kill them both directly and indirectly via recruiting the patient's own cancer killing immune cells into the tumour site. We've selected G-Rex as our clinical manufacturing platform and associated expertise that comes with it to expedite our path to patient treatment."

As part of the G-Rex Grant, LIfT will collaborate with ScaleReady to establish a fully closed and semi-automated G-Rex manufacturing process suitable for scale out to late stage clinicals and beyond.

ScaleReady's G-Rex Grant Program is a $20M initiative to advance the state of cell and gene-modified cell therapy (CGT) development and manufacturing by awarding individual Grant Awards worth up to $300,000. G-Rex Grant Recipients also gain access to exclusive support from ScaleReady's growing consortium of G-Rex Grant Partners who bring best-in-class tools and technologies as well as unparalleled knowledge and expertise in the areas of cGMP manufacturing, quality and regulatory affairs, CGT business operations, and more.

About LIfT BioSciences

LIfT Biosciences is a UK & Ireland biotech that is bringing to market a first-in-class alpha neutrophil cell therapy that overcomes treatment resistance in solid tumours. LIfT's Immunomodulatory Alpha Neutrophils (IMANs) kill in a non-antigen specific manner, and turn the tumour microenvironment against the tumour to give a durable response and lasting immunity. The patented breakthrough N-LIfT platform is produced using exceptional stem cells (iPSC or HSC), a proprietary enhancement media and genetic engineering.

The company is preparing initiatives with a range of pharmaceutical license partners to develop a portfolio of engineered CAR IMAN cell therapies to destroy a range of solid tumours. See www.LIfTbiosciences.com

About ScaleReady

ScaleReady provides the field of cell and gene-modfied cell therapy (CGT) with a G-Rex centric manufacturing platform that enables the world's most practical, flexible, scalable, and affordable CGT drug product development and manufacturing.

The G-Rex manufacturing platform is currently used by a rapidly growing list of over 800 organizations and is producing drug products for approximately 50% of CGT clinical trials as well as 5 commercially approved CGT drugs.

CGT entities relying on the breadth and scope of ScaleReady's expertise can expect to save years of time and millions of dollars on the path to CGT commercialization.

For more information about the ScaleReady G-Rex® Grant Program, please contact [email protected].

About Wilson Wolf Manufacturing

Wilson Wolf (www.wilsonwolf.com) is dedicated to simplifying cell and gene-modified cell (CGT) therapy research, process development, and manufacturing. This is being accomplished through its scalable G-Rex technology, which is used throughout the world in CGT applications ranging from basic research to commercial drug production.

Wilson Wolf's mission is to create hope for cancer patients, one G-Rex® device at a time.

About Bio-Techne Corporation

Bio-Techne Corporation (NASDAQ: TECH) is a global life sciences company providing innovative tools and bioactive reagents for the research and clinical diagnostic communities. Bio-Techne, in partnership with Wilson Wolf, is creating products such as media and cytokines that are specifically tailored to G-Rex® Bioreactors, including right-sized reagent quantities in containers that are tailored to high throughput closed-system manufacturing. For more information on Bio-Techne and its brands, please visit https://www.bio-techne.com

About CellReady LLC

CellReady is the world's first and only G-Rex centric contract development and manufacturing organization (CDMO) specializing in G-Rex based cell and gene-modified cell therapy development and manufacturing. The company offers a wide range of services to support the development and commercialization of these therapies.

CellReady's mission is to create hope for cancer patients, one G-Rex® process at a time.

