Scaling AI Safely Will Define Success for Healthcare Leaders in 2026

Kyndryl Readiness Report: Healthcare organizations that modernize and strengthen AI governance will be equipped to meet regulatory demands and patient care expectations

NEW YORK, March 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Kyndryl (NYSE: KD), a leading provider of mission-critical enterprise technology services, today released findings from its Healthcare Readiness Report that reveal healthcare organizations navigating intense operational pressures, growing regulatory complexity and rising expectations are embracing AI to enable modernized, high‑quality patient care.

The healthcare industry report shows a widening gap between healthcare organizations' ambition to adopt AI and their ability to scale it safely and compliantly. In fact, more than half (55%) of healthcare organizations are concerned about keeping pace with evolving policy and regulation, while only 30% feel prepared to adapt. At the same time, 76% report having more AI pilots than they can scale, with regulatory and compliance concerns cited by 31% as a key barrier, underscoring the challenge of moving from experimentation to enterprise-wide impact.

To help healthcare organizations move from AI experimentation to trusted, scalable AI, Kyndryl recently launched its policy as code capability, which converts regulatory requirements and operational controls into machine‑readable policies. These policies govern how agentic AI workflows operate, enabling consistent enforcement, auditability and trust as AI is embedded into clinical and operational environments.

"Healthcare organizations are operating in one of the most complex regulatory environments in the world, and as AI becomes embedded into clinical and operational workflows, compliance can't be an afterthought. Our policy as code capability allows healthcare providers to translate regulatory, security, and organizational policies directly into their digital and AI systems," said Christine Landry, Global Vice President for Healthcare, Kyndryl Consult. "Enabling these guardrails not only helps ensure consistence compliance but also strengthens resilience by reducing operational risk and helping systems withstand evolving cyber and privacy threats. This gives clinicians and administrators greater confidence that compliance, safety, governance and protections are built in from the start, not bolted on later."

Kyndryl is working with healthcare organizations globally to modernize operations and support responsible AI adoption. For example, Servei de Salut de les Illes Balear (the Balearic Islands Health Service) is collaborating with Kyndryl to develop an AI‑enabled platform that supports advanced clinical‑genomic analysis, helping accelerate diagnosis while aligning with their security and data protection requirements.

Kyndryl also recently announced a collaboration with the University of Liverpool's Civic Health Innovation Labs (CHIL) to apply its Agentic AI Framework alongside academic research expertise in exploring next‑generation healthcare technologies. The initiative aims to move AI beyond pilots by co‑developing practical blueprints that support patient engagement and help translate AI innovation into scalable, resilient healthcare outcomes.

For more insights, view the full 2025 Healthcare Readiness Report.

