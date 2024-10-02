SCALING FOR A SUSTAINABLE FUTURE: GLOBAL LEADERS AND DECISION MAKERS GATHER AT TORONTO GLOBAL FORUM

The prestigious annual economic conference will bring together a diverse array of world leaders and experts over three days to discuss global challenges and opportunities for innovation and resilience.

TORONTO, Oct. 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/ - The Toronto Global Forum is uniting world leaders and decision makers for an impactful and timely discussion on 'Scaling for a Sustainable Future' as they navigate an increasingly challenging economic and geopolitical climate.

Now in its 18th year, the 2024 edition of the Toronto Global Forum is presented by Cogeco and will take place from October 16–18 at the Fairmont Royal York Hotel in Toronto.

This year's agenda will feature in-depth discussions on crucial topics including finance, energy, infrastructure, technology (artificial intelligence), supply chain, cyber security, the new economy and more. New this year, sessions will be livestreamed and available to a global audience via www.IEFA.tv.

A preliminary list of speakers is available online and includes:

Anita Anand, President of the Treasury Board, Canada

François- Philippe Champagne , Minister of Innovation, Science and Industry, Canada

Börje Ekholm, President and CEO, Ericsson

Victor Fedeli, Minister of Economic Development, Job Creation and Trade, Ontario

John Graham, President and CEO, CPP Investments

Liza Jonson, CEO, Swedbank Robur

Kunal Kapoor, CEO, Morningstar

Jon McKenzie , President and CEO, Cenovus

Boitumelo Mosako, CEO, Development Bank of Southern Africa (DBSA)

Rick Muncrief , President and CEO, Devon Energy

Mary Ng , Minister of Export Promotion, International Trade and Economic Development, Canada

Lisa Raitt, Vice-Chair, Global Investment Banking, CIBC Capital Markets

Evan Siddall, CEO, AIMCo

Macky Tall , Chair of Infrastructure Group, The Carlyle Group

More speakers will be announced in the days leading up to the event.

The Toronto Global Forum is organized by the International Economic Forum of the Americas (IEFA), an organization created to encourage connection, collaboration and innovation in order to address the world's challenges.

"It is a privilege to welcome this delegation of thought leaders and industry experts to this year's Toronto Global Forum as the IEFA celebrates its 30th anniversary," said Nicholas Rémillard, CEO of the IEFA. "This year's theme reflects our ongoing commitment to navigating the complexities of the 21st century by fostering a future where our nations are no longer simply surviving but thriving in sustainable economies."

Date: October 16-18, 2024



Place: Fairmont Royal York Hotel in Toronto



Themes: Scaling for a Sustainable Future

Wednesday, October 16 – Transition Finance, Digital Acceleration & Future of Work

Thursday, October 17 – Energy, Infrastructure & Critical Resources

Friday, October 18 – International Trade and Geopolitics

About the Toronto Global Forum

The Toronto Global Forum (TGF) was founded in 2006 and is hosted annually by the International Economic Forum of the Americas (IEFA). The TGF gathers international thought leaders across business, government and civil society to discuss the major challenges, and subsequent opportunities, the world economy is facing today. As countries and industries seek ways to enhance economic and environmental resilience and foster societal development, the conference explores and debates these topics through an international lens, spanning topics including finance, energy, natural resources, infrastructure and healthcare. The event acts as a platform where organizations and institutions can connect with a focus on potential partnerships, investment opportunities and future collaboration.

