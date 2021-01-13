Scality accelerates with record-breaking Q4 and 30% YoY annual growth in 2020

SAN FRANCISCO, Jan. 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Scality, the object storage pioneer, achieved worldwide annual growth of 30% year over year, successfully navigating an unprecedented 2020 with the largest quarterly revenue results in the company's 10-year history. Results were fueled by ever-increasing customer demand for large-scale data management solutions in hybrid and multi-cloud environments, the company announced today.

Click to Tweet: @Scality announces record growth in 2020, driven by customer demand for at-scale #datastorage and more deployments for #ai/#ml, #analytics, #ransomware. https://bit.ly/3stHBya

Scality's enterprise customers now span 43 countries across multiple industries, including healthcare, financial services, cloud service providers, government agencies and media content deliverers. Customer investments grew the most in the areas of all-flash file and object storage solutions, as well as S3 hybrid-deployments across AWS, Microsoft Azure and Google Public Cloud.

Additional highlights of Scality's growth in 2020 include:

Customer expansion was accompanied by significant wins in the form of some of the largest enterprise deployments in Scality's history. In 2020, Scality was selected by:

A top five U.S. bank for a major long-term financial analytics solution using RING for a large Splunk SmartStore analytics workload with HPE Ezmeral and GreenLake

A major U.S. medical imaging service provider that will use RING to support long-term storage requirements for thousands of patients

Irish Prison Service to secure the health and safety of inmates and staff with a multi-petabyte storage solution for video storage and maintenance

to secure the health and safety of inmates and staff with a multi-petabyte storage solution for video storage and maintenance National Library of Spain for backup and archiving, putting Scality RING at three national libraries across the globe

for backup and archiving, putting Scality RING at three national libraries across the globe KADOKAWA Connected to power seamless data streaming for a leading video-sharing platform

Jerome Lecat, CEO, Scality, said: "In 2020 customers entrusted us with their most valuable asset, their data. As they faced accelerated digital transformation, Scality worked tirelessly to make data more accessible for faster, smarter business decisions. Moving into 2021, we remain committed to being a source of continued stability and innovation despite fluctuating headwinds."

Jason Donohue, chairman of the board, Scality, said: "Investors committed $20M in new financing to Scality for investment in R&D, customer support and sales. With Scality now funded to profitability, this new financing gives the company the push it needs to continue on its long-term, rapid growth curve. Along with its impressive growth last year, Scality came much closer to profitability in 2020 and, with this new investment, we anticipate the company will reach profitability in 2021."

Read more in our blog: Reflections on 2020, the year of resilience

About Scality

Scality® builds a market leading software-defined file and object platform designed for on-premises, hybrid and multi-cloud environments. We give customers the freedom and control necessary to compete in a data driven economy. Scality is recognized as a leader by Gartner and IDC. Follow us @scality and LinkedIn . Visit www.scality.com or subscribe to our company blog SOLVED .

Media Contact:

Corey Eldridge

831-440-2414

[email protected]

SOURCE Scality

Related Links

http://www.scality.com

