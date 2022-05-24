IT teams at Claro, Edmonton Police and others turn to GreenLake and Scality for on-prem S3 object storage

SAN FRANCISCO, May 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Scality today announced the availability of its Scality S3 Object Storage on the HPE GreenLake Cloud Services platform to accelerate on-prem cloud services for customers who want to retain their data sovereignty, scale easily and manage costs. The two companies are committed to solving the greatest data challenges across the globe and together are delivering innovation that helps more businesses achieve results that drive the success of their businesses.

Click to Tweet: @Scality and @HPE_GreenLake accelerate on-prem #cloud services to keep data sovereign for orgs like @edmontonpolice and @claroempresas_cl https://www.scality.com/press-releases/scality-hpe-greenlake-on-prem-cloud #datastorage

For organizations that house sensitive data, like the Edmonton Police Service and Claro, moving to the public cloud isn't always the best option. Scality S3 Object Storage with HPE GreenLake provides these organizations with an alternative: on-premises, cloud-like data services that meet data sovereignty goals and requirements and keep data secure. This integration keeps up with increasing capacity requirements despite rapid growth and supply chain concerns. It's the cloud that comes to you — wherever your apps and data live.

Together, HPE and Scality have deployed over an exabyte of storage, with hundreds of joint customers in more than 40 countries. Benefits for organizations that implement Scality S3 Object Storage with HPE GreenLake include:

Freedom from being beholden to Amazon or the public cloud – and, therefore, no expensive data access or egress fees

Scalable, highly available, highly durable (14:9s) and cost-effective storage for all of their applications with data immutability for ransomware protection

S3-compliant object storage that's managed for them by HPE and keeps data secure and sovereign

Maurice Martin, vice president, HPE GreenLake Partner Ecosystem, said: "Customers need storage solutions that can be customized to their specific need, especially when moving data to public clouds is not an option. What's more, they need that solution to scale without excessive fees. HPE GreenLake and Scality have partnered to provide a future-proof solution for the modern business."

Gary Wong, infrastructure manager, Edmonton Police, said: "Scality gives us the flexibility to scale out our platform and store data, such as digital evidence files and camera footage, in the way that meets our needs. We sought a solution that was cost-effective and reliable for the foreseeable future, which is exactly what Scality through HPE GreenLake provides. Scality and HPE enable us to enjoy a cloud-like experience while keeping our data secure on premises."

Roberto Zambrano, product and presales manager, Claro, said: "We've realized a 30% reduction in storage infrastructure costs by modernizing with Scality and the HPE GreenLake edge-to-cloud platform. The biggest benefit has been passed on to our healthcare clients, who now access critical patient data, like CT scans, three to five times faster than before. Regulations require our largest healthcare clients to keep patient information local and sovereign. With HPE GreenLake and Scality, we can meet these regulations while keeping data safe from threats such as major outages in a local world-class data center."

Wally MacDermid, vice president of strategic alliances, Scality, said: "Our customers are seeing up to 25% data capacity growth. Between this growth and the supply chain shortages, keeping up with capacity requirements is a huge challenge - and then you factor in added concerns around security and data sovereignty. Together with HPE GreenLake, we bring a cloud-like experience on-prem to help our customers meet capacity demands while keeping data secure and sovereign. They get the best of both worlds by circumventing the challenges of pushing all their data to the public cloud – coupled with the convenience of a pay-as-you-go capacity consumption model."

Learn more about Scality and HPE GreenLake here.

About Scality

Scality® storage propels companies to unify data management no matter where data lives — from edge to core to cloud. Our market-leading file and object storage software protects data on-premises and in hybrid and multi-cloud environments. With RING and ARTESCA , Scality's approach to managing data across the enterprise accelerates business insight for sound decision-making and maximum return on investment. To compete in a data-driven economy, IT leaders and application developers trust Scality to build sustainable, adaptable solutions. Scality is recognized as a leader by Gartner and IDC. Follow us @scality and LinkedIn . Visit www.scality.com , or subscribe to our company blog .

SOURCE Scality