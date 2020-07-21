Scality Appoints Former Silver Peak Leader Eric LeBlanc as New VP of EMEA and Asia Pac

SAN FRANCISCO, July 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Scality , a leader in software solutions for global data orchestration and distributed file and object storage, today announced the appointment of Eric Leblanc to the role of Vice President Sales International. In his new position, Leblanc will continue to advance a strategic channel focus to maximize an already solid revenue model for Scality partners across EMEA and Asia Pacific.

With over 20-plus years of experience across cloud, cybersecurity and networking, Leblanc brings a proven track record of driving targeted sales strategies and growing businesses in competitive and dynamic environments. Leblanc's focused priority will be to expand the channel ecosystem and drive new sales and marketing initiatives in close collaboration with Scality's internal team and partners.

"Now more than ever, channel partners must offer modern technologies to help IT leaders around the world transform and adjust. We feel how fast our customers are advancing their digital strategies and our partners are right by their side," said Leblanc. "Our 100% channel-based sales strategy combined with our expanded partner program will serve to support customers as they execute on their digital transformations. I look forward to advancing our customers' success together with Scality's dedicated partners."

Leblanc joins the Scality team from Infovista where he was Vice President of Southern EMEA and India. Prior to this, he held various senior management positions at Silver Peak, 3Com (formerly HP), Atos, and Symantec.

"Scality's position in the market reminds me of my experience at Silver Peak," said LeBlanc. "We are on the same trajectory. With leading alliances that include HPE, Cisco, Microsoft, and Supermicro, our joint customer base boasts some of the largest deployments in the world. Scality is a sleeping giant that has worked hard on the fundamentals and will now drive towards world domination in scale-out file and object storage."

"I'm delighted Eric is joining the Scality team. This is a strategic move to drive our channel strategy towards exponential expansion in EMEA and Asia Pac," explained Jérôme Lecat, CEO of Scality. "With his vast international experience, Eric will elevate Scality to the next level of profitability and growth."

About Scality

Scality builds a market leading software-defined file and object platform designed for on-premise, hybrid and multi-cloud environments. We give customers the freedom and control necessary to compete in a data-driven economy. Scality is recognized as a leader by Gartner and IDC. Follow us @scality and LinkedIn . Visit www.scality.com or subscribe to our company blog SOLVED .

Contact:

Kristen Wiltse

A3 Communications

978-927-1747

[email protected]

SOURCE Scality

Related Links

http://www.scality.com

