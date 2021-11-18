Scality ARTESCA certified as Veeam Ready Object with Immutability

SAN FRANCISCO, Nov. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Scality announced today that its ARTESCA object storage solution is qualified as Veeam Ready Object with Immutability. With this certification, both the ARTESCA and RING products are now ransomware protection-enabled.

Click to Tweet: @Scality's RING and ARTESCA Solutions Are Now #Ransomware Protection-Enabled: https://bit.ly/3Crm2lo #datastorage

Ransomware volumes have hit record highs in 2021, with no sector left unscathed and no signs of slowing down. In fact, Gartner analysts predict that by 2025, at least 75% of IT organizations will face one or more attacks. Infrastructure and operations leaders responsible for data protection must evaluate new ransomware protection features as critical prerequisites when choosing backup platforms.

Scality now provides ransomware protection through ironclad data immutability across its ARTESCA and RING solutions, giving customers the support they need to safeguard their valuable data. Validated as Veeam Ready Object with Immutability , Scality RING and ARTESCA provide for air-gapped, tamper-proof backup data that stays immune to ransomware, offering a robust and swift recovery path in case of an attack.

Scality's highly durable storage is scalable and cost-effective, and pre-validated solutions with infinite flexibility mean customers can start as small as a single node and scale to exabytes. For channel partners, certification of ARTESCA brings even more opportunity to provide a proven, repeatable solution to a broader swath of end-users.

Wally MacDermid, vice president of strategic alliances, Scality, said: "With this latest Veeam certification, Scality now supports data immutability, a key to ransomware protection, with both our RING and ARTESCA solutions. Organizations of any size will feel confident in the ransomware protection features of our backup platforms as they seek to protect their data from ransomware."

About Scality

Scality® storage propels companies to unify data management no matter where data lives — from edge to core to cloud. Our market-leading file and object storage software protects data on-premises and in hybrid and multi-cloud environments. With RING and ARTESCA , Scality's approach to managing data across the enterprise accelerates business insight for sound decision-making and maximum return on investment. To compete in a data-driven economy, IT leaders and application developers trust Scality to build sustainable, adaptable solutions. Scality is recognized as a leader by Gartner and IDC. Follow us @scality and LinkedIn . Visit www.scality.com , or subscribe to our company blog .

Media Contact:

Corey Eldridge

[email protected]

SOURCE Scality