Scality earns CRN and Stevie Award recognitions for partner commitment and cloud backup technology excellence

Inclusion in CRN's Storage 100 and Top Women in the Channel listings; winner of Best Cloud Storage and Backup solution Stevie Award reinforces market dominance

SAN FRANCISCO, May 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Scality , a global leader in cyber-resilient storage for the AI era, today announced a flurry of influential industry nods that demonstrate Scality's growing dominance with partner leadership strength and by delivering critical storage and backup cloud technology innovation. These recognitions come at a time when the industry's competitive object storage market is heating up. Recent reports have shown that the adoption of on-premises storage infrastructures to support AI, cyber resiliency, and sovereign data IT initiatives is playing a key role in driving strong growth projections in 2024 and beyond.

Leading today's CRN news, for the third consecutive year, Melissa Lyons, Scality's senior director of channels, Americas, was named to CRN's Women of the Channel listing. CRN also recently recognized Scality as a top 100 storage company in 2024, and acknowledged the company within the top 50 Coolest Software-Defined Storage Vendors listing. Additionally, Scality's continued product innovation was recognized with a Bronze Stevie Award® win in the 2024 American Business Awards for Best Cloud Storage and Backup category.

Paving the way for partner success: CRN industry recognition

Scality has a 100% channel-first approach and a commitment to helping its growing partner ecosystem uncover new revenue opportunities by delivering the tools to address their customers' toughest data protection challenges in today's AI-powered ransomware era.

Scality's inclusion in the CRN annual Storage 100 list recognizes the company's consistent dedication to advancing storage technology innovation and building strategic channel partnerships to strengthen its market position. The list is selected by CRN's editorial team.

"CRN's 2024 Storage 100 list spotlights vendors leading the industry in storage innovation with a strong focus on channel partnerships," said Jennifer Follett, VP, U.S. Content, and Executive Editor, CRN, The Channel Company. "We are pleased to recognize these trailblazers in storage and honor how their technology advancements pave the way to partner success across the channel."

Scality also was positioned as a top vendor bringing software capabilities, services and cloud connectivity to storage technology with its inclusion in CRN 50 Coolest Software-Defined Storage Vendors: The 2024 Storage 100 listing.

Melissa Lyons, Scality's senior director of channels, Americas, was included in the CRN 2024 Women of the Channel. The list honors women leaders for their unwavering dedication to furthering channel excellence. Melissa was recognized for her commitment to using her skills to innovate and drive transformative success for Scality partners and customers.

Innovating for customer success: Bronze Stevie® Award

Scality is steadfast in innovating across its solutions portfolio to help customers meet increasing demands for ransomware protection. Validating this commitment to excellence, Scality was recently named the winner of a Bronze Stevie® Award in the Best Cloud Storage and Backup Solution category in the 22nd Annual American Business Awards®.

One judge highlighted Scality ARTESCA's excellence, commenting, "ARTESCA's innovative approach to storage solutions, coupled with its impressive growth trajectory and strategic market positioning, underscores its value proposition and distinguishes it as a leader in the industry."

The American Business Awards are the nation's premier business awards program. This year, more than 3,700 nominations from organizations of all sizes and in virtually every industry were submitted for consideration in a wide range of categories, including Startup of the Year, Executive of the Year, Best New Product or Service of the Year, Marketing Campaign of the Year and App of the Year, among others.

ARTESCA stands out from competitors as the only S3 object storage software designed to provide the strongest form of data immutability plus 5 levels of end-to-end cyber resilience. ARTESCA delivers unbreakable ransomware protection for backup apps including Veeam, Commvault, and others. For organizations looking to bounce forward fast in the face of any threat, Scality ARTESCA is the only backup solution on the market today that provides unbreakable protection at every level of the system -- from API to architecture. With its low entry point and affordable single-node option, ARTESCA is a compelling choice for Veeam backups and more. "This is the reason why I rate them highly among the top 20%," noted one of the judges.

For more information on ARTESCA check out: https://www.artesca.scality.com

About Scality

Scality solves organizations' biggest data storage challenges — security, performance, and cost. Designed to provide the strongest form of immutability plus end-to-end cyber resilience, Scality solutions safeguard data at five core levels for unbreakable ransomware protection. Delivering utmost resilience, Scality makes storage infrastructures limitlessly scalable in all critical dimensions. The world's most discerning companies trust Scality so they can grow faster and execute AI data-driven ideas quicker — while increasing efficiency and avoiding lock-in. Recognized as a leader by Gartner, Scality S3 object storage software is reliable, secure and sustainable. Follow us on Twitter and LinkedIn . Visit www.scality.com and our blog .

