Scality Named a Leader in New IDC MarketScape: Worldwide Object-Based Storage 2018 Vendor Assessment

IDC MarketScape criteria selection, weightings, and vendor scores represent well-researched IDC judgment about the market and specific vendors. IDC analysts tailor the range of standard characteristics by which vendors are measured through structured discussions, surveys, and interviews with market leaders, participants, and end users. Market weightings are based on user interviews, buyer surveys, and the input of IDC experts in each market. IDC analysts base individual vendor scores, and ultimately vendor positions on the IDC MarketScape, on detailed surveys and interviews with the vendors, publicly available information, and end-user experiences in an effort to provide an accurate and consistent assessment of each vendor's characteristics, behavior, and capability.

"We're proud of our leadership in object-based storage, and of the fact that IDC is recognizing that leadership in both capabilities and strategies," said Jerome Lecat, Scality's CEO. "We take a long view, and we do see the value of a broad-based strategy to give data owners what they need to derive the optimal value from their data. That means solid object-based storage capabilities, with native file capabilities to broaden the utility, and multi-cloud support, so that customers can leverage storage and compute resources across the broad range of options with no data lock-in."

Visit Scality.com to read IDC MarketScape: Worldwide Object-Based Storage 2018 Vendor Assessment (IDC, June 2018, IDC #US42665518e).

About Scality

Scality builds the most powerful storage tools to make data easy to protect, search and manage anytime, on any cloud. We give customers the freedom and control necessary to be competitive in a data driven economy. Recognized as a leader in distributed file and object storage by Gartner and IDC, we help you to be ready for the challenges of the fourth industrial revolution.

Let us show you how. Follow us on Twitter @scality and @zenko. Visit us at www.scality.com.

About IDC MarketScape: IDC MarketScape vendor analysis model is designed to provide an overview of the competitive fitness of ICT (information and communications technology) suppliers in a given market. The research methodology utilizes a rigorous scoring methodology based on both qualitative and quantitative criteria that results in a single graphical illustration of each vendor's position within a given market. IDC MarketScape provides a clear framework in which the product and service offerings, capabilities and strategies, and current and future market success factors of IT and telecommunications vendors can be meaningfully compared. The framework also provides technology buyers with a 360-degree assessment of the strengths and weaknesses of current and prospective vendors.

Press Contact

Jacqueline Velasco

Lumina Communications for Scality

(408) 680-0564

scality@luminapr.com

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/scality-named-a-leader-in-new-idc-marketscape-worldwide-object-based-storage-2018-vendor-assessment-300673803.html

SOURCE Scality

Related Links

http://www.scality.com

