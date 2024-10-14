Scality named for the 9th year in a row in the Gartner Magic Quadrant™ for File and Object Storage Platforms

SAN FRANCISCO, Oct. 14, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Scality, a global leader in cyber-resilient storage software for the AI era, announced today that it has been named by Gartner® as a Visionary in the 2024 Magic Quadrant for File and Object Storage Platforms , making it the 9th consecutive year the company has been recognized in the report.

According to the report, "Market demand for a single platform supporting both file and object storage workloads has led to significant changes in the vendor landscape and in this Magic Quadrant. I&O leaders can use this research to shortlist vendors for unstructured data storage."

"We believe Scality's inclusion in the 2024 Magic Quadrant for File and Object Storage Platforms underscores our vision to deliver the most reliable and performant object storage solutions for AI and cyber resilience. Looking beyond 2024, we're pioneering technologies that meet the massive data demands of the world's most critical industries -- from space exploration and genomic research to the stringent cybersecurity requirements of the financial industry and the high-performance standards of cloud service providers." -- Jerome Lecat, CEO, Scality

Scality's software-defined approach enables reliable, secure, and sustainable storage architectures that stand the test of time and deliver unbreakable data protection.

Gartner disclaimer: The report was titled as 'Magic Quadrant for Distributed File Systems and Object Storage' from 2016-2023. GARTNER is a registered trademark and service mark of Gartner, Inc. and/or its affiliates in the U.S. and internationally, and MAGIC QUADRANT is a registered trademark of Gartner, Inc. and/or its affiliates and are used herein with permission. All rights reserved.

Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in our research publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner's research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

About Scality

Scality solves organizations' biggest data storage challenges — security, performance, and cost. Designed to provide the strongest form of immutability plus end-to-end cyber resilience, Scality solutions safeguard data at five core levels for unbreakable ransomware protection. Delivering utmost resilience, Scality makes storage infrastructures limitlessly scalable in all critical dimensions. The world's most discerning companies trust Scality so they can grow faster and execute AI data-driven ideas quicker — while increasing efficiency and avoiding lock-in. Scality S3 object storage software is reliable, secure and sustainable. Follow us on Twitter and LinkedIn . Visit www.scality.com and our blog .

SOURCE Scality