SAN FRANCISCO, June 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Scality announced today that it has been named Hewlett Packard Enterprise's (HPE) Storage Momentum Partner of the Year for 2021 during the Partner of the Year Awards at the annual HPE Discover customer event. The 2021 HPE Partner of the Year Award recognizes partners from across the ecosystem for their incredible commitment to customer excellence, continued strong performance, innovative solutions and ability to drive transformative business outcomes for shared customers.

Click to Tweet: @Scality named @HPE's Storage Momentum Partner of the Year: https://tinyurl.com/f64sn5tr #datastorage #multicloud #datamanagement

Scality is the leader in software-defined file and object storage and seamless data management in enterprise and service provider data centers. The company provides solutions for on-premises, hybrid cloud storage and data management that can span from edge to cloud. Scality focuses on software solutions for cloud data orchestration and distributed storage for the world's largest data challenges. Its Amazon S3, Google and Azure cloud-ready solutions are scalable, offering the best possible data durability, freedom of choice, and the ability to dramatically lower customers' total cost of ownership.

George Hope, worldwide head of partner sales, HPE, said: "In the last year, I've seen HPE partners go above and beyond the call of duty. I'm incredibly proud to honor them with accolades. As a channel-led company, HPE is committed to supporting our partners with best-in-industry innovations, initiatives and expertise to drive differentiation and deliver better outcomes to our shared customers. We are grateful for the continued strong partnership, which allows us to collaborate and grow together while setting a new standard for our joint success."

Jerome Lecat, CEO, Scality, said: "Cloud-native applications are fundamentally transforming IT culture and how IT resources are deployed and consumed, specifically as it relates to the underlying data infrastructure. We're proud to be working with HPE to deliver the object storage solution that meets the needs of this cloud-native era, both in traditional deployments as well as part of HPE GreenLake cloud services offerings. This acknowledgement from HPE is an honor."

About Scality

Scality® storage propels companies to unify data management no matter where data lives — from edge to core to cloud. Our market-leading file and object storage software protects data on-premises and in hybrid and multi-cloud environments. With RING and ARTESCA , Scality's approach to managing data across the enterprise accelerates business insight for sound decision-making and maximum return on investment. To compete in a data-driven economy, IT leaders and application developers trust Scality to build sustainable, adaptable solutions. Scality is recognized as a leader by Gartner and IDC. Follow us @scality and LinkedIn . Visit www.scality.com , or subscribe to our company blog .

Media Contact:

Corey Eldridge

831-440-2414

[email protected]

SOURCE Scality

Related Links

https://www.scality.com

