Scality Receives $60 Million in New Funding, Bringing Total to Date to $152 Million

Since its last round of funding in 2015, Scality has made significant advances in technology and won numerous awards and accolades from analysts, industry groups and channel organizations for its Scality RING Software-Defined Storage, including a leadership position in the famous Gartner Magic Quadrant. As the largest independent vendor in its space, Scality continues to add new logos as quickly as it expands its footprint with existing ones; now counting more than 200 customers, all with storage footprints measured in petabytes. This latest funding round includes participation from all existing investors, Scality staff, and a new investor, Harbert European Growth Capital.

The financing was arranged by Silverpeak, a leading Europe-based technology-focused independent investment bank. This round brings the company's total funding to date to $152 million. Scality will use the new infusion to accelerate its bold investment in engineering to innovate in ways that transform IT and simplify the path to creating value with data.

"Scality has a history of industry firsts: first to offer an S3 interface in 2010; first with native scale-out file system interfaces in 2013; first to adopt Docker in 2015; and first to introduce multi-cloud data control with Zenko in 2017," said Jerome Lecat, CEO of Scality. "We are very proud that our customers are delighted by the reliability, performance and cost-effectiveness of our solutions, and at the same time, they praise us for our forward thinking. The Fourth Industrial Revolution is a real force, challenging every company in its business model, and challenging every IT department. We help our customers be ready. Technology is not the goal; innovation is what allows us to deliver what seemed impossible: freedom and control at the same time. Thanks to Scality, enterprises and service providers can avoid hardware lock-in and cloud lock-in; while accommodating massive amounts of data growth and extract value from data."

Simplifying multi-cloud is critical to successful Enterprise IT today. Scality's breakthroughs in multi-cloud technology over the past year are both revolutionary and evolutionary, as the company's cloud DNA runs deep. Scality is a core component of cloud services across industries and use cases for businesses that are leveraging--or are planning to leverage--cloud, including financial services, manufacturing and other Global 2000, Media and Entertainment and medical institutions. The company counts among its customers leaders in their fields around the world, including Rackspace, Orange, KDDI, DMM.com, Telstra, Bloomberg Media, Dailymotion, Lancaster General Health (Penn Medicine), Poole Hospital NHS Foundation Trust, Banque Natixis, SNCF and more. Making Enterprise IT easier with flexible file and object interfaces, including industry-standard S3, and solid integration with top applications across use cases, Scality has successful customers using Veeam, Commvault, Oracle RMAN and IBM Spectrum Protect for backup; Broadpeak, Aspera, and Vizrt for M&E content distribution; and Philips, McKesson and Carestream for medical imaging--and more across other applications and use cases.

"Scality's leadership is apparent, not only through what we hear from Jerome Lecat and his team, but also through what the analysts are writing, and, most importantly, through what the company's customers and partners are saying," said Doug Carlisle, Partner Emeritus at Menlo Ventures. "It's exciting to see them grow and innovate, anticipating the truly important trends that incorporate real needs, like multi-cloud control and open source code. Scality has built a solid reputation as a leader, and they continue to prove their vision."

"We are delighted to be able to support Scality's growth plans as part of this round," said Johan Kampe, Senior Managing Director at Harbert European Growth Capital.

About Scality

Scality builds the most powerful storage tools to make data easy to protect, search and manage anytime, on any cloud. We give customers the freedom and control necessary to be competitive in a data driven economy. Recognized as a leader in distributed file and object storage by Gartner and IDC, we help you to be ready for the challenges of the fourth industrial revolution.

Let us show you how. Follow us on Twitter @scality and @zenko. Visit us at www.scality.com.

About Silverpeak

Silverpeak is an independent investment bank providing advice on M&A and financing transactions in the technology sector.

Our nine partners have close to 150 years combined experience and over 300 completed deals in the technology sector with a vast network of relationships and deep domain expertise in Internet & Digital Media, Enterprise Software & SaaS, Business Services, Enabling Technologies and Healthtech.

Our network and reach is truly global – serving clients from all European countries and beyond; over 70% of our completed M&A deals are cross-border. In addition to our multi-cultural team, Silverpeak is a member of Globalscope, the international M&A advisor network, with people on the ground in 42 countries across every continent. For more information, please visit www.silverpeakib.com or follow on Twitter @silverpeakib.

About Harbert European Growth Capital

Harbert European Growth Capital ("HEGC"), an investment strategy of alternative asset manager Harbert Management Corporation ("HMC"), lends risk capital to technology and life sciences companies across Europe. HEGC has the ability to support businesses with follow-on reserves and a global network of commercial and investor relationships. Please see www.harbert.net for more information.

