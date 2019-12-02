Scality RING Again Receives Highest Score for Hybrid Cloud Storage Use Case in Gartner Critical Capabilities for Object Storage

SAN FRANCISCO, Dec. 2, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Scality , leader in software solutions for global data orchestration and distributed file and object storage, today announced that the company's acclaimed RING™ software-defined storage solution was ranked with the highest score in the "Hybrid Cloud Storage" use case, and scored second highest in all other use cases in the Gartner Critical Capabilities for Object Storage report published on November 25, 2019.

For the report, Gartner analysts Raj Bala, Julia Palmer and Chandra Mukhyala evaluated 13 object storage products against eight critical capabilities and five use cases. Scality RING received the highest score in one of the Use Cases, and scored second highest in the others.

In the report, the analysts note that "Cost reduction is driving interest in on-premises object storage offerings; however, hybrid cloud storage capabilities are also attracting the attention of I&O leaders."

"The importance of hybrid cloud is undeniable, and flexibility in cloud choice, along with data usability—cloud-native—are truly important for today's enterprise," said Paul Speciale, Scality's Chief Product Officer. "To us, receiving our use case scores are a great validation of what we see as important in today's data-rich enterprise." Scality RING's highest score for the Hybrid Cloud Storage Use Case was accompanied by second highest scores for each of the other four use cases: Analytics, Archiving, Backup, and Cloud Storage.

Scality was also recognized by Gartner in September, 2019 as a Leader in Gartner's Magic Quadrant for Distributed File Systems and Object Storage . Scality was recognized for the fourth year in a row.

"We are very proud to offer our customers the best solution for their unstructured data storage needs, whether file or object," added Speciale. "It's clear that the future of IT is Hybrid Cloud, and we endeavor to develop and deploy the very best solutions for flexible hybrid- and multi-cloud infrastructure for unstructured data so that our customers can realize maximum value from their data. We think that our efforts are being acknowledged for Hybrid IT."

Read the full Gartner Critical Capabilities for Object Storage here.

Sources: *Gartner Magic Quadrant for Distributed File Systems and Object Storage, Julia Palmer, Raj Bala, Chandra Mukhyala, 30 September 2019 (ID: G00376728) and Gartner Critical Capabilities for Object Storage, Raj Bala, Julia Palmer, Chandra Mukhyala, 25 November 2019 (ID: G00385247).

Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in its research publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner's research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

About Scality

Since 2009, Scality has been enabling people to derive maximum value from data by solving their cloud-scale data storage and management challenges with our award-winning RING and Zenko technologies. A decade later, more than 500 million users rely on Scality RING and Zenko™ to store and manage hundreds of petabytes of data – more than one trillion data objects.

A recognized leader in distributed file and object storage, Scality offers solutions for today's reality of hybrid and multi-cloud data management. RING turns commodity x86 servers into an unlimited storage pool for unstructured data, whether file or object; and the Zenko multi-cloud controller, available in open source and enterprise editions, provides a window into data, no matter where it lives, with orchestration, management and search functionality. Follow us on Twitter @scality and @zenko. Visit us at www.scality.com.

