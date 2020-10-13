Scality Will Plant 14,000 Trees with Reforestation Efforts Across California and Europe

SAN FRANCISCO, Oct. 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Scality®, the leader in software solutions for distributed file and object storage, today announced an initiative with Reforest'Action to plant 14,000 trees to help address climate change in California and Europe by the end of 2021. The effort has become a more urgent priority after the recent complex lightning fires in California burned over 1.4 million acres surrounding US Scality's home base in the San Francisco, Bay Area.

"Our discussions with Reforest'Action began earlier this year with a commitment to offset our travel-based carbon emissions," said Jerome Lecat, CEO of Scality. "But now, this partnership has a much deeper meaning and urgency. The recent fires surrounding the San Francisco, Bay Area have touched us personally. There is nothing like the smell of smoke in your own backyard and realizing that this represents the destruction of some of California's most vibrant communities and beautiful 2,000-year old-growth redwood forests."

To help the most impacted forests in California, Scality is committing to planting 10,000 trees in California by the spring of 2021. The other 4,000 trees will be planted at the start of 2021 near Paris. Employees from Reforest'Action and Scality will come together with forestry experts and agricultural technicians to plant trees and will work with local communities to ensure their growth with the best possible conditions.

And even after the COVID19 shutdown canceled all global travel, Scality's leadership team remained steadfast in our commitment with Reforest'Action.

"Scality built conservation and charity into our business model," said Roxanne Crossley, Chief of Staff at Scality. "Partnering with Reforest'Action now takes this to the next level. Fourteen thousand trees may seem like a small drop in the bucket but we believe every drop counts. We remain committed to our communities and our future generations to make even a small difference in global climate change."

Reforest'Action was founded in 2010 to raise awareness about the enchanting power of forests and the need to protect them. They focus on multi-species planting projects, adapted to the local ecosystem. Since its creation, 10 million trees have been planted across the globe to improve the condition of humanity and the erosion of biodiversity.

"We are excited that Scality is taking this new step in environmental philanthropy," said Stéphanie Bonet, Partnership Manager at Reforest'Action. "They now join a diverse group of businesses including Enterprise Rent-a-Car, Pampers, and the Arbor Day Foundation, to improve the environment through local action. We welcome Scality to our family and stand ready to help California's forests together."

About Scality

Scality® is a market-leading software-defined file and object platform designed for on-premise, hybrid and multi-cloud environments. We give customers the freedom and control necessary to compete in a data-driven economy. Scality is recognized as a leader by Gartner and IDC. Follow us @scality and @LinkedIn. Visit www.scality.com or subscribe to our company blog SOLVED.

About Reforest Action

Reforest'Action, the forest specialist, is a B Corp-certified company whose mission is to preserve, restore and create forests in France and throughout the world, in response to the climate emergency and biodiversity loss. To do this, Reforest'Action selects forestry projects and supports them financially, guaranteeing their quality, in order to develop their environmental, social and economic multi-functionality in the long term. Reforest'Action's mission is made possible thanks to crowdfunding by individuals and businesses. Since its creation in 2010, Reforest'Action has planted and protected more than 10 million trees in 25 countries, raised awareness of the importance of forests among 20 million people, and generated a positive impact on the living conditions of more than 150,000 people throughout the world. For more information, please see: http://www.Reforest'Action.com/

Read more about our commitment to the environment:

California wildfires accelerate Scality's green pledge by Jerome Lecat, CEO of Scality

Scality for Good



