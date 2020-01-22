Scality's Growth Surge Continues with Strong Base and Record Numbers of New Customers and Expansions Driving Exceptional Growth in 2019

SAN FRANCISCO, Jan. 22, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Scality , leader in software solutions for global data orchestration and distributed file and object storage today announced that 2019 brought the company record growth from both customer expansions and "new logo" customers that selected Scality RING Software-Defined Storage for its proven track record of keeping data intact and always available by offering the highest levels of durability for their customers' exabytes of data.

In 2019, as the company celebrated its 10th birthday, Scality expanded its install base with more than 50 new enterprise customers from around the world, across a broad range of industries and use-cases. Existing customers, the largest of which stores more than one hundred petabytes of data on Scality RING, grew their storage footprints as well, adding new use cases and workloads and accommodating data growth on existing workloads.

"Now in our 11th year, we're really proud to be able to say that eight of our ten first customer deployments are still in production and continue to invest in the Scality platform," said Jerome Lecat, Scality's CEO and one of the company's founders. "Based on the technology's impressive longevity and customer loyalty—not just maintaining, but expanding—it's clear that Scality RING is a storage solution for the long-term; on a trajectory to average at least a 20-year lifespan after deployment. That's a solid investment."

As we roll into 2020, Scality has:

Achieved 100% growth in 2019 in healthcare and biopharmaceutical customers who trust their precious patient health and research data to Scality.

customers who trust their precious patient health and research data to Scality. Four of the world's largest National Libraries using Scality RING to preserve their collections. Governments in every corner of the world trust Scality RING for law enforcement, transportation, space exploration, defense, research, energy agency, federal banking, patent records, deeds and other legal documents, satellite and surveillance data, and more.

using Scality RING to preserve their collections. in every corner of the world trust Scality RING for law enforcement, transportation, space exploration, defense, research, energy agency, federal banking, patent records, deeds and other legal documents, satellite and surveillance data, and more. More than 1/3 of the world's top service providers basing their customer-facing cloud services, and ultimately, building their businesses, on Scality RING.

basing their customer-facing cloud services, and ultimately, building their businesses, on Scality RING. Twelve of the world's largest financial services companies employing Scality RING for use cases ranging from backup to big data archive, digital content repositories and more.

employing Scality RING for use cases ranging from backup to big data archive, digital content repositories and more. Launched the latest generation of our flagship product, RING8 . RING8 embodies robust enterprise file and object storage, and enables Hybrid Cloud data management solutions through eXtended Data Management (XDM) supporting AWS, Azure, Google, Wasabi as well as 3rd party on-premises storage (NAS and Object).

RING8 embodies robust enterprise file and object storage, and enables Hybrid Cloud data management solutions through eXtended Data Management (XDM) supporting AWS, Azure, Google, Wasabi as well as 3rd party on-premises storage (NAS and Object). Proven compatibility with 85 independent software solutions across 75 partner companies , supporting large deployments of Splunk, Ctera, Rubrik, Veeam, Commvault and all of the leading healthcare PACs solutions.

supporting large deployments of Splunk, Ctera, Rubrik, Veeam, Commvault and all of the leading healthcare PACs solutions. Continuing partner-centricity as Scality continues to focus its attention on our strong partnerships and channels for growth, with 2019 having brought the biggest sales year to date with partner, HPE , and a strengthening of our channel presence with the addition of two field-based channel directors.

as Scality continues to focus its attention on our strong partnerships and channels for growth, with 2019 having brought the biggest sales year to date with partner, , and a strengthening of our presence with the addition of two field-based channel directors. Achieved leadership in hybrid cloud, as the base for hybrid cloud deployments for enterprises around the world, including disaster recovery use cases with public clouds, Azure and AWS, and the new Azure Blob server , developed in conjunction with the Azure team, that enables Azure stack Hub and Edge solutions.

for enterprises around the world, including disaster recovery use cases with public clouds, Azure and AWS, and the new , developed in conjunction with the Azure team, that enables Azure stack Hub and Edge solutions. Continued to prove our leadership, as is evidenced by the company and product positions in the major analyst publications, including leadership in the Gartner Magic Quadrant for Distributed File and Object Storage for the fourth consecutive year and leadership in the 5th consecutive IDC Marketscape: Worldwide Object-Based Storage , along with a host of awards and accolades including NAB's Product of the Year.

"For a decade, it has been Scality's purpose to deliver technology that allows our customers to maximize the value of their data," said Jerome Lecat, Scality's CEO. "Our successes in the industry led us to be honored with a spot in the FT120, a list of French technology companies that have high growth potential and are committed to TECH4GOOD. The France tech scene has blossomed in the past 10 years, thanks to talented entrepreneurs, and thanks to the many initiative of the French government to support them. It's beyond exciting to be named amongst what is now a very strong group of growth companies."

Scality builds the most powerful storage tools to make data easy to protect, search and manage anytime, on any cloud. We give customers the freedom and control necessary to be competitive in a data driven economy. Recognized as a leader in distributed file and object storage by Gartner and IDC, we help you to be ready for the challenges of the fourth industrial revolution.

Let us show you how. Follow us on Twitter @scality and @zenko . Visit us at www.scality.com .

