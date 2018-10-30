Scality's Momentum with Cisco Proven by Customer and Partner Success

SAN FRANCISCO, Nov. 7, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Scality, leader in software for distributed file and object storage and multi-cloud data control, today announced its growing momentum with Cisco, with which the company is a long-standing Data Center partner. Scality RING software-defined storage on Cisco Unified Computing System (UCS) high-density servers is being deployed globally in more enterprises, across more use cases, proving-out the great potential that was reinforced when Scality was elevated to Cisco Solutions Plus Partner and added to Cisco's Global Price List (GPL) in 2017.

"Customers are the proof points, and we're seeing an acceleration in deployments of storage solutions using Cisco UCS servers and Scality RING," said Siva Sivakumar, Cisco's Senior Director, Data Center Solutions. "Our Cisco Validated Designs and solution bundles with Scality are making it easy for partners to quote and deliver scale-out storage systems that converge storage of data from both object and file-based applications and grow easily from 200 terabytes to beyond petabytes."

Baystate Health is an example of one of those customers that was dealing with massive amounts of data. Their storage for medical imaging--x-rays, MRIs and more--was growing at ever-faster rates, so when their 7-year-old traditional storage platform was slated for replacement, scaleable, performant and easy-to-manage were high on the modernization requirements list. They worked with RoundTower and consultants from VertitechIT, who, having worked with Scality and Cisco before, could see clearly that Scality RING should lead the transformation. They leveraged the knowledge gained from past success with Scality to bring in a Scality RING Software-defined storage solution built on Cisco servers, and now count Baystate Health among their happy customers. And faster time to care makes practitioners and patients happy.

"We take our IT seriously, because the stakes are, clearly, high in healthcare," said Baystate Health's Senior IT Director and CTO, Dave Miller. "When the time came for us to replace--rethink, really--our medical imaging storage, we saw Scality's leadership position with Gartner as a huge plus. That, the solid data resiliency and availability and other successful reference deployments for similar use cases, as well as the flexibility to handle multiple workloads all tipped the scale toward RoundTower's Cisco/Scality solution. TCO matters, too, and the overall value of the Cisco UCS and Scality RING solution is truly impressive."

"Solving today's challenges for our healthcare customers centers on critical data availability and accommodating massive data growth and long retention of medical data," offered Craig Manahan, Practice Manager - DCI for RoundTower Technologies. "The pre-validated and tested Scality and Cisco solutions make designing, quoting and deployment easy. Scality RING is a storage solution that's flexible, easy to maintain, and easy to grow at any scale required to meet our customers' business goals over the long term. We're really pleased to have Scality RING on Cisco UCS storage in our portfolio."

The need for software-defined solutions for unstructured data extends far beyond medical imaging and healthcare. Around the globe, Scality and Cisco are winning together and adding many new customers (and expanding those deployments) with multiple use cases. From Thailand to the United States to Estonia, Scality and Cisco are addressing a variety of use cases like backup and archive for one of the largest banks in the world, email messaging for one of the biggest Service Providers in the world, video on demand for a local government in the U.S., video surveillance for a leading national government agency and more.

Through a vast network of channel partners, Scality and Cisco together offer an infinitely-scalable storage solution for unstructured data that combines Scality RING software-defined storage with Cisco UCS servers, automation for easy deployment and Cisco Solution Support. With the power of the Cisco UCS management framework, the combined solution is cost-effective to deploy, easy to manage and will enable the next-generation cloud deployments that drive business agility, lower operational costs and eliminate vendor lock-in. And, all of this solution enrichment is becoming even easier to deploy and manage with a series of solution bundles available on Cisco's GPL for a true appliance-like experience.

