SCALP SCIENCE MEETS BEAUTY TECHNOLOGY

The formulation features Dyson Amino11™ blend, where barley grown by Dyson Farming is mixed with 11 amino acids. Barley is rich in nutrients that nourish hair follicles, improve scalp health, and support hair growth. It contains vitamins, minerals like iron and zinc, and antioxidants that can help strengthen hair, improve its shine, and help reduce hair loss3.

"Farming and beauty may seem worlds apart, but both are rooted in science. Dyson Farming has been exploring how the quality of ingredients – grown, tested and refined – can elevate performance in beauty. This formulation is different because it's not just engineered, it's cultivated. By growing barley on our farms, we've harnessed its amino acid profile to support scalp barrier function and hydration. It's a powerful ingredient, naturally rich in nutrients, that provides the foundation for healthier hair."

James Dyson, Founder and Chief Engineer



The problem: Scalp health is hair health

A healthy scalp supports healthy hair growth, and protecting the scalp barrier is essential to maintaining balance, hydration and resilience. Global studies show that a 'healthy scalp' is one of the top contributors to having 'healthy hair'. Yet, itchy or oily scalps remain the most common concerns, often indicating an impaired scalp barrier. Some traditional treatments can feel greasy, heavy, or difficult to apply, compromising both experience and efficacy.

Dyson Amino™ leave-in scalp bubble treatment

Dyson's new instant foaming formula is a leave-in scalp treatment designed to hydrate, soothe, and protect. Clinically proven results. Dermatologically tested. For all hair and scalp types.

Key features



Balanced for optimal scalp environment

Creates balance of moisture and oils for an improved scalp barrier function, with up to 65% immediate increase in scalp moisture and up to 62% immediate reduction in oils 4 .





Creates balance of moisture and oils for an improved scalp barrier function, with up to 65% immediate increase in scalp moisture and up to 62% immediate reduction in oils . Lightweight, non-greasy foam-to-serum formula

Lightweight foam-to-serum formula, designed for easy and controlled application with a precise nozzle. 94% said hair does not feel greasy or sticky after application 5 .





Lightweight foam-to-serum formula, designed for easy and controlled application with a precise nozzle. 94% said hair does not feel greasy or sticky after application . Dyson Amino11™ blend

Barley, grown at Dyson Farming, paired with 11 amino acids to support the scalp barrier.





Barley, grown at Dyson Farming, paired with 11 amino acids to support the scalp barrier. Powerhouse skincare ingredients

Contains niacinamide and Ectoin Natural® to enhance the scalp barrier. Plus, caffeine to energize.





Contains niacinamide and Ectoin Natural® to enhance the scalp barrier. Plus, caffeine to energize. For stronger, healthier-looking hair

Promotes and protects an optimal scalp environment for stronger, healthier-looking hair. 63% less hair fall6 and improvement in hair density with continued use. 90% said their hair and scalp are transformed7.

How to use:

Part damp or dry hair into sections, apply the treatment directly to the scalp and massage to hydrate and protect. An estimated 8-10 pumps will be sufficient to cover the whole scalp. Its bubble-to-serum texture ensures even, non-greasy application without disrupting your style.

A mesh pump oxygenates the formula for optimal delivery and sensorial experience. The packaging is NFC-enabled for support and inspiration, and refills are available for all full-size products.

A full formulation ecosystem:

With the introduction of scalp care, Dyson now offers a complete range of formulations designed to support every stage of hair care:

Dyson Chitosan™ for styling – engineered to protect hair while enhancing style

– engineered to protect hair while enhancing style Dyson Omega™ for conditioning – to restore and maintain hair health

– to restore and maintain hair health Dyson Amino™ for scalp care – to shield against environmental aggressors and support long-term scalp and hair resilience

Dyson Beauty formulations are designed to work seamlessly with Dyson hair care technologies, creating a holistic routine that puts hair health at the center.

How to buy:

The Dyson Amino™ Leave-in Scalp Bubble Treatment is available to buy from Dyson Demo stores, Dyson.com and select retailers.

Pricing: $54.99 USD

Notes to editor

Dyson Supersonic Nural™ hair dryer

Dyson Supersonic Nural™ is the smartest hair dryer Dyson has ever engineered, designed to protect scalp health and enhance shine through intelligent technology8. Featuring Nural sensors, it automatically adjusts heat and airflow as the dryer approaches the scalp, activating Scalp Protect Mode to maintain a gentle temperature of around 55°C. Its Pause Detect function stops airflow when the dryer is set down, while Attachment Learning remembers your preferred settings for each styling tool.

With dynamic LED indicators and advanced heat control, Supersonic Nural™ delivers fast drying without extreme heat, reducing damage and improving hair health. Combined with new styling attachments-including Wave + Curl diffusers - it offers a personalized, effortless experience for every hair type. Dyson's commitment to innovation ensures Supersonic Nural™ isn't just a hair dryer - it's a revolution in intelligent hair care and scalp care.

Dyson Beauty

Dyson Beauty is redefining hair care through pioneering technology and engineering excellence. Combining science, innovation, and design, Dyson creates high-performance styling tools that protect hair health while delivering superior results.

From the iconic Dyson Supersonic™ hair dryer to the Dyson Airwrap Co-anda2x™ multi-styler and Dyson Airstrait™ straightener, each product is engineered to solve real problems - minimizing heat damage, enhancing styling efficiency, and elevating the beauty experience.

Dyson Supersonic r ™ hair dryer: A professional-grade dryer that's 30% smaller and 20% lighter 9 , engineered for precision styling and comfort without compromising power.

™ A professional-grade dryer that's 30% smaller and 20% lighter , engineered for precision styling and comfort without compromising power. Dyson Supersonic Nural ™ hair dryer: The smartest Dyson dryer yet, featuring Nural™ sensors, Scalp Protect mode, Pause Detect, and Attachment Learning for personalized, gentle drying.

™ The smartest Dyson dryer yet, featuring Nural™ sensors, Scalp Protect mode, Pause Detect, and Attachment Learning for personalized, gentle drying. Dyson Airwrap Co-anda2x ™ multi-styler: Re-engineered with double the airflow power for faster, easier styling 10 using the Coanda effect—now with nine intelligent attachments.

™ Re-engineered with double the airflow power for faster, easier styling using the Coanda effect—now with nine intelligent attachments. Dyson Airwrap i.d. ™ multi-styler: The first intelligent Airwrap with smart sensors and app connectivity for personalized styling and adaptive heat control.

™ The first intelligent Airwrap with smart sensors and app connectivity for personalized styling and adaptive heat control. Dyson Airwrap ™ Origin: The original multi-styler that uses air, not extreme heat, to curl, wave, smooth, and volumize hair.

™ The original multi-styler that uses air, not extreme heat, to curl, wave, smooth, and volumize hair. Dyson Airstrait ™ straightener: A revolutionary wet-to-dry straightener that uses airflow instead of hot plates for faster styling with less damage 11 .

™ A revolutionary wet-to-dry straightener that uses airflow instead of hot plates for faster styling with less damage . Dyson Corrale ™ straightener: Features flexible copper plates for enhanced control and reduced reliance on heat, delivering sleek styles with less damage 12 .

™ Features flexible copper plates for enhanced control and reduced reliance on heat, delivering sleek styles with less damage . Dyson Omega ™ Nourishing Collection - Hair Oil and Nourishing Spray: A farm-to-formulation range powered by omega-rich oils grown on Dyson farms, including Hair Oil and Nourishing Spray for hydration and repair.

™ A farm-to-formulation range powered by omega-rich oils grown on Dyson farms, including Hair Oil and Nourishing Spray for hydration and repair. Dyson Chitosan™ Styling Collection – Pre-Style Cream, Post-Style Serum and Multi-Use Spray: A refillable styling range featuring Pre-Style Cream, Post-Style Serum, and Multi-Use Spray for hold, protection, and finish.

With a commitment to research and development, Dyson Beauty continues to push boundaries in hair science, investing in advanced laboratories and global expertise to understand hair at its core. Our mission is simple: to empower people with tools that deliver precision, care, and confidence - backed by Dyson's relentless pursuit of innovation.

Dyson Farming

Dyson Farming, established in 2012, is the UK's largest farming business, spanning 36,000 acres across Lincolnshire, Oxfordshire, Gloucestershire, and Somerset. As a family-owned business, it focuses on long-term investment in sustainable farming in Britain, aiming to revolutionize agriculture through technology.

"Dyson Farming uses technology to farm precisely and sustainably using regenerative methods. We produce staples for the UK at scale: wheat, barley, potatoes and peas but also out-of-season strawberries. These are made possible thanks to our anaerobic digesters which produce green energy and heat a giant glasshouse to grow the strawberry plants all year round. Our variety of crops and highly skilled agronomy team allow us to research key ingredients with active agents that elevate Dyson hair formulations even further."

Daniel Cross, Managing Director of Dyson Farming

With a commitment to food security and environmental stewardship, Dyson Farming integrates high-tech, precision farming with the health of the natural environment to create a future-ready farming model. To date, the company has invested £140 million in technology, equipment, and infrastructure, excluding land purchases.

Today, Dyson Farming ranks among the UK's top five producers of wheat, barley, oilseeds, peas, and potatoes13, while also rearing livestock and growing out-of-season strawberries in a 26-acre glasshouse powered by renewable energy.

Employing around 270 people with an average age of 39, the business produces significant outputs annually, including 40,000 tons of wheat and 12,000 tons of potatoes. It also restores hedgerows, builds wildlife habitats, and generates sustainable energy for 10,000 homes. With over 200 tenanted properties and a strong focus on biodiversity, Dyson Farming brings innovation and sustainability in modern agriculture.

1 Based on daily use for 12 weeks. Not intended to treat, cure or prevent any medical condition. Results may vary

2 Based on daily use for 12 weeks. Not intended to treat, cure or prevent any medical condition. Results may vary

3 Based on daily use for 12 weeks. Not intended to treat, cure or prevent any medical condition. Results may vary

4 Based on a clinical test of 67 participants with all scalp types. Each participant used daily for 12 weeks. Results may vary.

5 Based on a self-assessment questionnaire with 67 participants with all scalp types.

6 Based on daily use for 12 weeks. Not intended to treat, cure or prevent any medical condition. Results may vary.

7 Based on a self-assessment questionnaire with 67 participants with all scalp types.

8 When used in Scalp Protect mode.

9 vs. Dyson Supersonic ™ hair dyer.

10 vs. Dyson Airwrap i.d.™ multi-styler.

11 When used in wet to dry mode.

12 Thermal damage measured by hair strength, when creating an equivalent hair style. Tested on Corrale with flexing plates vs. Corrale with solid plates.

13 Reported in a Financial Times article, dated 15.11.2024.

