Scalvy Confirms Breakthrough Modular Battery Solution for Electric Vehicles

Joint study demonstrates modular architecture in automotive operating conditions

AUSTIN, Texas, March 17, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Scalvy, a distributed power delivery company developing next-generation power systems for AI data centers, energy storage, and electric mobility, today announced the successful concept evaluation of its battery-integrated architecture within an automotive system developed with Valeo. Valeo is a global automotive technology company leading innovation for electric vehicles.

Rethinking Power Delivery for the EV Era

Traditional architectures rely on large, separate inverters, DC-DC converters, and battery systems, a design approach that introduces extra switching and conduction losses. Scalvy's approach replaces centralized high-voltage conversion blocks with distributed Power Neurons: compact, software-coordinated modules that convert and manage power at the edge of each battery pack. This modular power electronics platform scales across vehicle classes and power levels and is agnostic to battery cell types or manufacturers.

Valeo and Scalvy worked jointly on a technology evaluation study based on Scalvy's modular architecture. The study marks a significant milestone in advancing the readiness level of Scalvy's distributed Power Neuron architecture for electric vehicles.

The concept evaluation was conducted under laboratory conditions using the industry-standard benchmark for EV powertrain performance, the Worldwide Harmonized Light Vehicle Test Cycle (WLTC). This allowed the engineering teams to evaluate the architecture's behavior and operation under sustained-load conditions representative of real-world driving scenarios.

"These results are the culmination of a long-standing partnership with Valeo," said Mohamed Badawy, co-founder and CEO of Scalvy. "We are now focused on advancing this technology further as we prepare to provide power neuron samples to our growing list of waitlisted customers."

Key Results

Charging Speed & Battery Lifespan: Scalvy's architecture embeds module-level control, enabling dynamic state-of-charge (SoC) balancing that prevents a single battery from becoming the weakest link and forces early current reduction during operation. During WLTC, Scalvy maintained negligible deviation between the battery modules' SOC levels.

Further, Scalvy's distributed switching produces pulse-like current behavior, reducing localized electrical and thermal stress and slowing capacity degradation. Together, tight SOC control and dynamic switching enable faster charging and up to 15% longer battery lifetime.

System Efficiency & Thermal Behavior: Scalvy's system achieved a max inverter efficiency of 98.3% at 10K RPM motor speed and 65 Nm torque. The evaluation confirmed stable thermal performance. The system maintained stable motor temperatures below 62°C and power device temperatures below 65°C with no hotspot formation during operations.

System Operation and Battery Integration: The joint work successfully evaluated the integration and behavior of Scalvy's Power Neuron platform, which combines the modular inverter, On-Board Charger (OBC) and DC-DC converter functions, with battery cells within the modular architecture.

"We are very pleased with this technical collaboration with Scalvy," said Farouk Boudjemai, Inverter Platform Advanced Development Director - VALEO Power Division. "These results, achieved in a short time, are highly encouraging and allow us to advance the readiness level of this architecture concept."

Scalvy is currently field testing its technology with select customers on their vehicle platforms and preparing to provide samples of its Power Neurons to automotive and OEM customers for testing in their environments. The company expects to begin commercial production in 2027 after the completion of field testing and certification in mobility, energy storage, and data centers.

About Scalvy

Scalvy is a distributed power delivery company developing next-generation power systems for AI data centers, energy storage, and electric mobility. Scalvy's patented Power Neuron architecture delivers ultra-high, grid-interactive power in a minimal physical footprint, enabling critical energy systems to scale reliably to higher power levels with lower cost and hardware complexity. The company is headquartered in Austin, Texas, with offices in Sunnyvale, California. To learn more, visit scalvy.com .

SOURCE Scalvy