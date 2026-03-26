Scalvy Raises $13.9M Series A to Solve the Power Delivery Bottleneck for AI Data Centers, Grid, and Mobility

AUSTIN, Texas, March 26, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Scalvy, a distributed power delivery company transforming how energy is supplied at large scale, today announced it has raised $13.9 million in an oversubscribed Series A funding round. The round was led by a strategic investor and Silicon Badia, with participation from Azolla Ventures, Climate Capital, Skyriver Ventures, and others.

This funding increases Scalvy's total capital raised to approximately $17 million and will accelerate certification, field testing, and deployment of its platform across AI data centers, energy storage, and electric mobility, while supporting rapid team expansion to meet rising customer demand.

AI and electrification are pushing infrastructure to new heights of power. Yet most power delivery systems still rely on centralized architectures that are bulky, inefficient, hard to scale, and increasingly limited by cost, space, reliability, and supply chain issues.

Scalvy is Redefining How Power Scales

Scalvy's patented Power Neuron platform distributes power conversion and control across compact, software-coordinated modules with built-in energy storage. Deployed directly at energy load points, Power Neurons enable systems to scale to megawatt-scale power with greater efficiency, smaller size, higher reliability, and true grid interactivity without requiring customers to redesign their systems.

"The AI infrastructure and electric mobility industries are currently trapped: if you want higher power, you are forced to sacrifice space, increase costs, and lose usable capacity," said Mohamed Badawy, Co-Founder and CEO of Scalvy. "Scalvy is changing this, as the only company enabling systems to scale to massive power levels without those traditional penalties, and crucially, without requiring customers to drastically re-architect their systems. We provide the building blocks for a high-power future that is both scalable and sustainable."

Building Where Impact Matters

Initially, Scalvy is focusing on three rapidly evolving markets where power has become a critical bottleneck:

AI Data Centers: Powering megawatt-scale, grid-interactive AI racks without sacrificing compute density;

Energy Storage: Boosting resilience, economic efficiency, and grid-forming ability at the rack and pack level; and

Electric Mobility: Providing compact, battery-integrated powertrains with increased power and longer lifespan.

Scalvy has already completed successful technical validation of its technology under real-world operating conditions with several blue-chip customers across mobility and energy infrastructure. With strong customer interest and Series A funding secured, Scalvy is expanding its engineering, product, and operations teams in preparation for product certification and near-term field deployments.

"Every conversation in tech right now is about AI compute—the chips, the models, the data centers being built at a staggering pace. What's getting far less attention is the power infrastructure that has to feed all of it," said Namek Zu'bi, Managing Partner at Silicon Badia. "And it's not just data centers—this bottleneck shows up across industries, well beyond AI. Scalvy is tackling this at the architectural level, not patching around it, which is why we're proud to back them."

"Power electronics literally powers our world, but innovation in the category has been painfully slow," said Matthew Nordan, General Partner at Azolla Ventures. "Scalvy's unique architecture changes the game with minimal tradeoffs: It's just better, cheaper, and more flexible. Eventually, most things in the world that draw electricity will be powered this way."

About Scalvy

Scalvy is a distributed power delivery company creating next-generation power systems for AI data centers, energy storage, and electric mobility. Its patented Power Neuron™ platform delivers ultra-high, grid-interactive power in a compact footprint—reducing cost, complexity, and risk as systems grow. Scalvy is headquartered in Austin, Texas. Learn more at scalvy.com.

SOURCE Scalvy