Scandinavian PPE (Personal Protective Equipment) Market Report 2021-2025: An Innovation Culture Driven by Customers' Focus on Quality and Performance Creates Future Growth Opportunities

Personal protective equipment (PPE) is required at worksites with any type of physical, electrical, heat, or chemical hazard. PPE of 7 major categories (above-the-neck protection, respiratory protection, hand protection, protective clothing, foot protection, fall protection, and gas detection) protects a user against workplace injuries and illnesses.

This research presents an assessment of the current status and future prospects of the Scandinavian PPE market. Scandinavia in many definitions includes Sweden, Denmark, and Norway. The publisher added Finland, which is part of the larger Nordic region. The study period is 2017 to 2025, with the base year 2020. It includes a breakdown of industrial sector employment numbers for each country in 2020.

The healthcare industry is excluded from this project. The publisher has done a separate study that considers the COVID-19 pandemic's major impact and implications on healthcare. End-use industries considered here include construction, utilities, manufacturing, mining, oil & gas, pharmaceutical, agriculture, and firefighting.

Companies in the region put an emphasis on quality and are more open to higher-priced product innovations, resulting in an above-average degree of technical change. PPE vendors compete on technology and performance (including ergonomics) rather than price. The pandemic caused a surge in demand for disposable N95 respirators, which reduce a wearer's exposure to airborne particulate hazards including respiratory droplets that contain minute virus particles.

Technological advancements with the application of cloud computing and data analytics will influence growth opportunities for product segments including self-contained breathing apparatus (SCBA), powered air-purifying respirators (PAPR), and fixed and portable gas detectors.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Strategic Imperatives

Why Is It Increasingly Difficult to Grow?

The Strategic Imperative

The Impact of the Top Three Strategic Imperatives on the Scandinavian PPE Market

Growth Opportunities Fuel the Growth Pipeline Engine

2. Growth Opportunity Analysis

Key Findings

PPE Market Outlook

What Drives the PPE Market?

Scope of Analysis

Revenue Breakdown by Product Type

Revenue Breakdown by Country

Key Competitors

Growth Metrics

Distribution Channels

Growth Drivers

Growth Restraints

Forecast Considerations

Revenue Forecast

Revenue Forecast Analysis

Competitive Environment

3. Overview of Scandinavian Population, Industries, and Demography

Scandinavia: An Overview

Unemployment Rate

Industrial Sector Employment Breakdown

Sweden : Employment by Industry

: Employment by Industry Denmark : Employment by Industry

: Employment by Industry Norway : Employment by Industry

: Employment by Industry Finland : Employment by Industry

: Employment by Industry Top Industrial End-user Markets for PPE

PPE Requirement and Usage by End-use Industry

4. Growth Opportunity Analysis by Product Type

Forecast by Product Type

Above-the-Neck Protection

Respiratory Protection

Hand Protection

Protective Clothing

Foot Protection

Fall Protection

Gas Detection

5. Growth Opportunity Universe

Growth Opportunity 1: Need for Connected Safety Technology Over Conventional Gas Detection

Growth Opportunity 2: Market Penetration through Mergers and Acquisitions

6. Appendix

