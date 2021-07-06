Scandinavian Tobacco Group Goes Live with Ivalua's Platform to Accelerate Procurement Digital Transformation

REDWOOD CITY, Calif., July 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Ivalua, a leading provider of global Spend Management Cloud solutions, today announced that Scandinavian Tobacco Group (STG) has selected and implemented its platform as the foundation for its procurement digital transformation. The project, which was delivered in partnership with Efficio, the leading strategic procurement and supply chain consultancy firm, was focused on STG's strategic sourcing process as the first stage of a longer term digital transformation. The initial scope which was delivered in a 5-month project included Supplier Risk and Performance Management, Sourcing and Contract Management.

STG is a world leading manufacturer of cigars and traditional pipe tobacco with approx. 11,000 employees across the Dominican Republic, Honduras, Nicaragua, Indonesia, Europe, the US, Canada, Australia, New Zealand and Export markets. The Group's brand portfolio contains more than 200 international, regional and local tobacco brands.

Given the dispersed nature of its employees and suppliers, STG needed a solution that would be easily adopted yet still offer robust capabilities to optimize the results from strategic sourcing. Additionally, STG wanted the flexibility to expand over time to digitize the complete source-to-pay process and manage all spend, including both indirect and direct, to provide a seamless experience and complete transparency.

"STG is committed to delivering sustainable shareholder value by collaborating closely and efficiently with our stakeholders and our suppliers," said Claire Carjuzaa, Senior Vice President Global Strategic Procurement at STG. "With Ivalua we can drive quick adoption and value while maintaining the flexibility to expand over time to digitize more processes and bring all spend under management with a single platform. Efficio adds expertise to accelerate our transformation and ensure we achieve our objectives."

"STG has a long history of working closely with suppliers and empowering employees," said Ian Thompson, Regional Director - UK, Nordics and Netherlands at Ivalua. "We are proud to have been selected by STG to support their procurement digital transformation and look forward to a long and successful partnership."

