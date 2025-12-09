Scania and LKAB level up electric trucks in mining operations

SÖDERTÄLJE, Sweden, Dec. 9, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Scania and LKAB deepen their collaboration to further electrify mining transport. A new, fully electric 8x4 heavy tipper with two steerable front axles – the first of its kind from Scania worldwide – has entered operations at LKAB's mine in Malmberget, northern Sweden.

Nicknamed 'Sleipner', after Odin's legendary eight-legged horse, the vehicle symbolises strength, innovation and reliability. It is also the first Scania electric truck equipped with two steerable front axles, developed on the company's modular electric platform to deliver greater ability to carry heavy loads, and stability on challenging mine roads. A sturdy answer to a complex challenge.

"If it performs as expected, we will have a fully fossil-free solution for transporting waste rock in truly demanding mining operations," says Peter Gustavsson, Project Manager for Electrification of Mobile Machines at LKAB.

Given that LKAB transports more than 5 million tonnes of waste rock annually, the CO₂-savings will be significant, an example of what kind of impact Scania's practical solution has for a customer with high ambitions.

"Partnerships like this are essential for learning and accelerating progress," says Tony Sandberg, Head of Scania Pilot Partner.

A new generation of electric mining trucks

Sleipner is designed for the utility and mining segment, transporting waste rock from a chute loading station to a backfilling site at Tingvallskulle – a route of approximately 5 kilometres with an elevation gain of 250 metres. Fully loaded, the truck weighs 60 tonnes, of which 38 tonnes is payload.

Powered by two MP20 battery packs with a total installed capacity of 416 kWh, and a 400 kW EM C 1-4 electric motor, the vehicle replaces its internal-combustion equivalent entirely. It demonstrates how Scania's proven electric technology can now meet the extreme demands of heavy mining applications.

Continuous development through partnership

The new vehicle builds on the experience from the fully electric Scania 6x4 heavy tipper, which has been operating successfully at Malmberget since 2022. Together, the vehicles and customers willing to try innovative solutions, such as LKAB, collaborate closely with Scania to test and refine new electrified solutions in real-world conditions.

"Each new truck we put into operation helps us and our customers understand how to scale electrification across the toughest environments. This vehicle is just the start of many more mining solutions to come," Sandberg concludes.

