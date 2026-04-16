Scania expands Services 360 portfolio to include electric and used vehicles

Introduction of dedicated offering for new electric trucks covers whole range of needs including batteries, while different levels of repair, maintenance and productivity coverage are now available for second-hand combustion engine vehicles.

SÖDERTÄLJE, Sweden, April 16, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Scania's successful Services 360 portfolio is expanding, to take in both electric and used vehicles.

The extension of the hugely popular service offering reflects the continuing growth in sales for both new battery-electric vehicles and used combustion engine trucks, and underlines Scania's commitment to customer profitability for all types of businesses.

Services 360, which was first introduced in 2024, is based on a foundation of smart Flexible Maintenance planning and a suite of digital tools and services. It offers a range of different packages that are tailored to all types of operations, no matter the size or scale of fleet or type of powertrains.

Now, Scania has made Services 360 available for customers with used vehicles. In recognition of this more price-sensitive segment, used vehicle customers can choose from four different packages – Core, Plus, Full and Pro – which offer varying levels of service and maintenance: from the basic Fleet Maintenance and digital monitoring in Core through to the additional Proactive and Powertrain repairs that come with the Pro package.

Customers who own battery-electric vehicles can access the Full package of Services 360. "We want our battery-electric truck customers to only focus on maximising the use of their vehicles," explains Lars Gustafsson, Senior Vice President and Head of Trucks at Scania.

"By offering a single service level – Full – we ensure that every repair, every interaction between systems and every unexpected issue is handled and covered by Scania, giving our electric truck customers all the support they need."

The expansion of Services 360 comes as Scania continues to make a competitive and customised offering available to more customers.

"We pride ourselves in being close to our customers' pain points, and extending Services 360 is a way to reach even more transport operators and cover the full ecosystem of needs around their business," says Gustafsson.

"No matter the type of powertrain, operation or business sector, the underlying goal of Services 360 is to support the customer and make them more profitable and sustainable for the long term."

Discover more about Scania's Services 360 offering here.

For further information, please contact:

Erik Bratthall

Corporate Public and Media Relations Manager, Scania

Phone: +46 76 724 45 27

E-mail: [email protected]

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/scania/r/scania-expands-services-360-portfolio-to-include-electric-and-used-vehicles,c4333812

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SOURCE Scania