Scania interim report January-June 2023

SÖDERTÄLJE, Sweden, July 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Demand for Scania's products and services remained high in the second quarter and the company performed strongly in a challenging business environment.

Scania's net sales grew by 36 percent to SEK 51.0 billion (37.4) in the second quarter 2023

(37.4) in the second quarter 2023 Adjusted operating margin was 13.6 percent (7.6)

Deliveries increased by 18 percent to 23,824 vehicles

Deliveries of Zero Emission Vehicles (ZEV) increased by 9 percent to 71 (65)

The service business increased by 13 percent adjusted for currency

Order intake increased by 9 percent to 19,780 vehicles

Scania continued to perform strongly in the second quarter, with growth in both delivery volumes and the service business. Net sales increased by 36 percent to SEK 51.0 billion and with adjusted operating income of SEK 7.0 billion, adjusted operating margin rose to 13.6 percent (7.6). Operating margin was positively impacted by higher volumes, price, product mix and currency, partly offset by higher cost of input goods.

"Scania performed strongly, showing growth in both deliveries and service business. Our adjusted operating income increased to an all-time high SEK 7.0 billion. The business environment is challenging, and we are seeing somewhat lower transport activity in some markets but demand for trucks remains high in our key markets," CEO Christian Levin comments.

