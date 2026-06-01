Scania launches battery-electric CrewCab for rescue vehicles

Scania launches its first-ever battery-electric CrewCab for fire, airport and civil rescue operations.

SÖDERTÄLJE, Sweden, June 1, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The new battery-electric CP31L 4x2 is purpose-built to support demanding emergency operations while enabling transport operations with zero tailpipe emissions. Equipped with 356 kWh installed battery capacity and a 90 percent state-of-charge window, the vehicle combines operational capability with electric performance.

Designed with free frame sides, the new CrewCab offers flexible bodybuilder opportunities and can be adapted to suit a wide range of customer applications and operational needs.

"We are delighted to be launching our new Scania BEV CrewCab" says Louise Johansson, Solutions Manager at Scania Commercial with responsibility for the Fire & Rescue, Airport and Recovery segment.

"The addition of this new cab for battery-electric power underlines our commitment to supporting the electrification of our customers' fleets – combining sustainability, operational reliability and long-term profitability."

The new CrewCab is developed to meet the segment's growing demand for low and zero-emission solutions without compromising on safety, uptime or crew comfort. Designed for challenging environments and mission-critical operations, it provides the space, accessibility and reliability rescue teams depend on.

Learn more about Scania's battery-electric truck offering and solutions for fire and rescue operations.

CONTACT:

For further information, please contact:

Louise Johansson

Solutions Manager, Scania

Phone: +46 70 085 62 02

E-mail: [email protected]

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SOURCE Scania