Scania to provide 91 battery-electric buses in Sweden

SÖDERTÄLJE, Sweden, May 18, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Scania and transport operator VR have signed one of the largest electric bus deals in Sweden to date. The order will see 91 Scania buses battery-electric buses put into service in the Södertälje area, with service starting in June 2027.

In 2025, VR Sweden won the contract from local public transport authority SL to provide bus traffic in Södertälje and Nykvarn. Ahead of the traffic commencement date next year, VR has now ordered 91 electric buses from Scania, which has both production facilities and headquarters in Södertälje.

With a focus on electrification, operational reliability and local presence, the deal is an important step in VR Sweden's long-term investment in sustainable public transport. For Södertälje, the investment means a continuation of the transition towards fossil-free bus traffic with modern and quiet electric buses adapted for city traffic.

"The investment is an important step in the transition to electrified public transport and enables reduced local emissions, while ensuring attractive and reliable traffic for passengers as well as a good working environment for drivers and maintenance personnel," says Anders Frykman, Bus Director at VR Sweden.

The agreement is fully aligned with Scania's aim to play a central role in the shift towards sustainable transport, in which electric buses are a key component. The agreement between VR and Scania extends from development and planning to traffic start, vehicle service and long-term support.

"With development and battery assembly in Södertälje, and close cooperation throughout the process, we will offer a solution that is both robust and sustainable," says Christopher Svensson, Key Account Manager at Scania Sweden. The deal is Scania Sweden's single largest delivery of battery-electric vehicles to date, and of the 91 units, 32 will be with a 4x2 configuration and 59 with a 6x2*4 configuration, all with 445 kWh of installed energy.

The Fencer f1 BEV buses are based on Scania's battery-electric bus platform, developed and produced in Europe. When put into operation, they will contribute to reducing carbon emissions and improving urban environments, fitting the sustainability goals of both VR and Scania.

Learn more about Scania's sustainable public transport solutions.

For further information, please contact:

Tobias Siöström

Marketing Communications Manager, People Transport Solutions

Phone: +46 8 55 37 18 45

E-mail: [email protected]

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/scania/r/scania-to-provide-91-battery-electric-buses-in-sweden,c4348564

The following files are available for download:

https://news.cision.com/scania/i/scania-battery-electric-bus-for-sustainable-public-transport,c3537447 Scania battery-electric bus for sustainable public transport https://news.cision.com/scania/i/scania-battery-electric-bus-for-sustainable-public-transport--full-size-image-,c3537448 Scania battery-electric bus for sustainable public transport (full size image)

SOURCE Scania