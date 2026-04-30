Scania introduces Longline cab for series production

SÖDERTÄLJE, Sweden, April 30, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Scania takes the next step in its premium cab offering by introducing the Longline cab into regular production flow. Building on a strong heritage and enabled by Scania's modular system, the new cab will be offered as a low-volume, factory-certified solution for customers seeking extended space, comfort and flexibility.

The Longline cab combines Scania's CrewCab and S-series high-roof cab to create a product that no other OEM currently offers from factory. The cab will be produced in Laxå, with chassis built in Södertälje.

"This is a natural evolution of a concept that has long been appreciated by customers," says Lars Gustafsson, Head of Trucks, Scania. "With Longline, we combine heritage with modern industrialisation and offer a platform that can be tailored to individual needs."

The Longline cab is designed as a flexible platform rather than a fully specified interior solution. From factory, it will be offered with a limited interior configuration behind the seats, including options such as a standard bed with storage or shelving – or a more open layout. The design focuses on clearly defined mounting points, enabling customers to design interiors according to their specific requirements.

"We simply don't add things that aren't needed, limiting waste in line with our sustainability targets," says Samuel Suderbys, Managing Director at Scania's operations in Laxå.

Many customers are expected to further personalise their vehicles through custom paint and interior solutions. To further support this, Scania will offer premium paint options of all automotive colours available in collaboration with a Swedish custom painter reducing lead times from delivery to operation.

The Longline concept originated from market demand and a desire to improve driver conditions. By offering increased space and flexibility, the cab supports customers in attracting and retaining drivers – a key challenge in the transport industry. "The cab is not only about space, but about creating a better working environment for drivers. This is increasingly important for our customers," says Gustafsson.

Longline is adapted according to the European IVD legislation (Increased Vehicle Dimensions), that has enabled for customers all over Europe to purchase longer vehicles. Initially, the cab will be available in two length versions – 28 and 31 – both with a high roof. The interior height will exceed two metres, providing standing room for most drivers.

The cab represents a continuation of Scania's tradition of developing specialised transport solutions based on customer needs. The project started in 2022, following Scania's established approach to special applications.

Sales begin in April 2026, with first deliveries expected this autumn. As a low-volume offering, the Longline cab is intended for those seeking a platform to build something tailored, unique and distinctive.

For further information, please contact:

Erik Bratthall

Corporate Public and Media Relations Manager, Scania

Phone: +46 76 724 45 27

E-mail: [email protected]

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SOURCE Scania