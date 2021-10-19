Scarinci Hollenbeck Adds Jessica C. Pooran to NJ Litigation Team

LYNDHURST, N.J., Oct. 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Scarinci Hollenbeck has expanded its New Jersey litigation practice with the addition of Jessica C. Pooran. Ms. Pooran has handled a wide variety of litigation matters involving the New Jersey Law Against Discrimination, the Tort Claims Act, and various medical, legal and professional malpractice actions.

"I am thrilled to be a part of a firm that not only recognizes but embraces the challenges that the legal field faces and I am privileged to work with a firm full of thoughtful and talented attorneys," shared Ms. Pooran.

Prior to joining the firm, Ms. Pooran served as a law clerk to the Honorable Mary K. Costello in Hudson County. Her law clerk experience included analyzing summary judgment motions, motions to dismiss and orders to show cause with commercial and individual parties. She also participated in probate, special civil and general equity matters with an emphasis on foreclosures.

"Given her clerkship experience, I believe Jessica will be a valued asset on our team," shared Robert E. Levy, Partner and Chair of the firm's litigation practice.

