Scarinci Hollenbeck Announces Nine Attorney Promotions

LYNDHURST, N.J., Jan. 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Scarinci Hollenbeck recently announced the promotion of nine attorneys. The promotions, effective January 1, 2022, included two partners, two counsel and five senior associates. The firm congratulates each attorney for their continued growth, hard work, and commitment to professional excellence.

The nine attorneys are listed below:

Partner

Angelo Auteri - Public, Labor & Employment ( Lyndhurst, NJ )

- Public, Labor & Employment ( ) Stan Barrett - Telecommunications, Corporate Transactions & Business ( Red Bank, NJ )

Counsel

Ashley Brinn - Real Estate ( Red Bank, NJ )

- Real Estate ( ) Sarah A. Gober - Education, Labor & Employment ( Lyndhurst, NJ )

Senior Associate

