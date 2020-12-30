Scarinci Hollenbeck Announces Two New Partners

LYNDHURST, N.J., Dec. 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Scarinci Hollenbeck attorneys Daniel T. McKillop, Chair of the firm's Cannabis Law group and Jeffrey R. Pittard, Section Chief of the firm's Tax, Trusts & Estates group, have been elevated to Partner, effective January 1, 2021, according to Managing Partner Donald Scarinci.

"We are proud to work with attorneys like Dan and Jeff who are committed not only to the development of their respective practices, but also to consistently delivering high quality service on behalf of their clients," stated Mr. Scarinci "We are grateful to welcome them as partners."

Daniel T. McKillop is a member of Scarinci Hollenbeck's environmental and cannabis law practice groups. He has more than fifteen years of experience representing corporate and individual clients in complex environmental litigations and regulatory proceedings. In the area of cannabis law, Mr. McKillop is a pioneer in his practice. He established one of the first cannabis law practices in the state of New Jersey and in 2018, he was recognized by the National Law Journal as one of fifty legal practitioners to earn the inaugural trailblazer award for his work in the advancement of cannabis law.

Jeffrey R. Pittard is section chief of the firm's tax, trusts & estates law practice group and devotes his practice to all areas of estate and wealth preservation and tax planning for high net worth individuals. He is adept at composing estate-planning documents, including wills and trusts, and has handled all aspects of estate tax administration in New Jersey, New York and Florida.

"Jeff is the first counsel in the firm's history to be named section chief of the tax, trusts & estates group," shared Mr. Scarinci. "This past year, Jeff has done an exceptional job leading his group and refining his practice to best nurture the group's expansion."

