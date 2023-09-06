Scarinci Hollenbeck Client Featured on Bravo Television Show

News provided by

Scarinci Hollenbeck, LLC

06 Sep, 2023, 08:33 ET

Scarinci Hollenbeck Celebrates Client Brittany Allen's Feature on This Season's Project Runway

NEW YORK, Sept. 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Scarinci Hollenbeck is proud to announce that our client, rising designer Brittany Allen, is a featured contestant on this season's Project Runway, a critically acclaimed reality show that has showcased and nurtured some of the most talented designers in the fashion world.  This season brought back all-stars from prior seasons to compete against each other, with the winner receiving a cash prize, a feature in Elle, and a prestigious mentorship with the Counsel of Fashion Designers of America. Brittany previously competed on season 18 of Bravo's Project Runway and has made it to this season's finale as one of the final three contestants.

Continue Reading
Scarinci Hollenbeck is proud to announce that our client, rising designer Brittany Allen, is a featured contestant on this season's Project Runway, a critically acclaimed reality show that has showcased and nurtured some of the most talented designers in the fashion world.
Scarinci Hollenbeck is proud to announce that our client, rising designer Brittany Allen, is a featured contestant on this season's Project Runway, a critically acclaimed reality show that has showcased and nurtured some of the most talented designers in the fashion world.

Brittany Allen and her eponymous brand, known for their innovative designs and unique patterns, have been making waves in women's ready-to-wear, swimwear, and activewear. and her designs have been showcased on many fitness celebrities, Austin Fashion Week, Houston Fashion Week, and NY Fashion Week, along with WWD and Footwear News.

Scarinci Hollenbeck and Partner Michael J. Sheppeard have had the privilege of representing Brittany and her brand, providing services that cater to their specific needs in the fashion industry. Michael has worked closely with Brittany, handling various aspects of her intellectual property portfolio, licensing of Brittany's intellectual property, and the business issues that often arise in the fashion industry.  The assistance of the firm and Michael has allowed Brittany to concentrate on her true passion for design and channel her creativity into expanding her brand's reach and influence.

"Our partnership with Brittany demonstrates Scarinci Hollenbeck's commitment to empowering our clients to achieve their fullest potential while we take care of their legal concerns.  We are thrilled to see Brittany on Project Runway and are confident that her exceptional talent, dedication to her craft, and amazing personality will again resonate with viewers," said Mr. Sheppeard. 

When asked about her experience in working with Scarinci Hollenbeck, Brittany stated "I never imagined I would find an attorney as amazing as Michael.  Michael is so in touch with my business needs and continued growth, and he is beyond attentive, acknowledging my strengths/weaknesses, and has created a client/attorney relationship that is comfortable and accommodating. I never have to worry about contacting Michael and not getting a response in a time of need, which is pretty often."

About Scarinci Hollenbeck

Scarinci Hollenbeck is dedicated to providing personalized, strategic, and effective legal counsel to clients in various creative industries. Our services include brand management, entertainment and business law, intellectual property, business law, mergers and acquisitions, real estate law, labor and employment law and litigation. The firm has offices in Little Falls and Red Bank, New Jersey, New York, NY, and Washington, D.C.

More information on our firm's expertise and range of practice can be found on our website: www.sh-law.com.

Contact:

Peter Moeller

Telephone:

201-896-4100

Email:         

364878@email4pr.com

SOURCE Scarinci Hollenbeck, LLC

Also from this source

Scarinci Hollenbeck Prevails in Discharging Client's $1.1 Million Bankruptcy Debt

Scarinci's Red Bank, NJ Office Welcomes the Addition of Attorney Daniella D. Dalia

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.