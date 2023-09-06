Scarinci Hollenbeck Client Featured on Bravo Television Show

Scarinci Hollenbeck Celebrates Client Brittany Allen's Feature on This Season's Project Runway

NEW YORK, Sept. 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Scarinci Hollenbeck is proud to announce that our client, rising designer Brittany Allen, is a featured contestant on this season's Project Runway, a critically acclaimed reality show that has showcased and nurtured some of the most talented designers in the fashion world. This season brought back all-stars from prior seasons to compete against each other, with the winner receiving a cash prize, a feature in Elle, and a prestigious mentorship with the Counsel of Fashion Designers of America. Brittany previously competed on season 18 of Bravo's Project Runway and has made it to this season's finale as one of the final three contestants.

Brittany Allen and her eponymous brand, known for their innovative designs and unique patterns, have been making waves in women's ready-to-wear, swimwear, and activewear. and her designs have been showcased on many fitness celebrities, Austin Fashion Week, Houston Fashion Week, and NY Fashion Week, along with WWD and Footwear News.

Scarinci Hollenbeck and Partner Michael J. Sheppeard have had the privilege of representing Brittany and her brand, providing services that cater to their specific needs in the fashion industry. Michael has worked closely with Brittany, handling various aspects of her intellectual property portfolio, licensing of Brittany's intellectual property, and the business issues that often arise in the fashion industry. The assistance of the firm and Michael has allowed Brittany to concentrate on her true passion for design and channel her creativity into expanding her brand's reach and influence.

"Our partnership with Brittany demonstrates Scarinci Hollenbeck's commitment to empowering our clients to achieve their fullest potential while we take care of their legal concerns. We are thrilled to see Brittany on Project Runway and are confident that her exceptional talent, dedication to her craft, and amazing personality will again resonate with viewers," said Mr. Sheppeard.

When asked about her experience in working with Scarinci Hollenbeck, Brittany stated "I never imagined I would find an attorney as amazing as Michael. Michael is so in touch with my business needs and continued growth, and he is beyond attentive, acknowledging my strengths/weaknesses, and has created a client/attorney relationship that is comfortable and accommodating. I never have to worry about contacting Michael and not getting a response in a time of need, which is pretty often."

About Scarinci Hollenbeck

Scarinci Hollenbeck is dedicated to providing personalized, strategic, and effective legal counsel to clients in various creative industries. Our services include brand management, entertainment and business law, intellectual property, business law, mergers and acquisitions, real estate law, labor and employment law and litigation. The firm has offices in Little Falls and Red Bank, New Jersey, New York, NY, and Washington, D.C.

More information on our firm's expertise and range of practice can be found on our website: www.sh-law.com .

