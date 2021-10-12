Scarinci Hollenbeck Expands NYC Real Estate Team with Addition of Bruce Feffer

NEW YORK, Oct. 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Scarinci Hollenbeck expanded its NYC Commercial Real Estate Practice with the addition of Bruce Feffer, an attorney serving clients in NYC and Asia for over three decades. Mr. Feffer will continue to focus his practice on the full spectrum of commercial real estate matters.

"Bruce is a welcome addition to the firm's NYC real estate practice," stated Donald Scarinci, Founding and Managing Partner of the firm. "He brings impressive experience in all facets of real estate law, deepens our bench, and introduces the firm to new markets."

Throughout his career, Mr. Feffer has represented clients in the buying, selling, financing and leasing of all types of properties. He also serves as general counsel to private corporations and not-for-profit organizations; handles commercial transactions; and advises clients on corporate governance and operations issues. His work on behalf of these clients has contributed to the growth and prosperity of NYC, including economic development, job creation, and the building of affordable housing.

In addition, Mr. Feffer serves clients in the Asian American business community, as well as in China, Hong Kong and Korea. In one of his signature transactions, he represented a Hong Kong corporation in the purchase of a 65-story office building in Manhattan. More recently, he assisted a client in the sale of a 75,000 square foot food manufacturing plant in Brooklyn to an international food wholesaler based in Korea. In recognition of his decades of service to the Asian American community, particularly in the areas of real estate, economic development, and voting rights, he has been awarded the "Dream of Equality" and "Agent of Change" awards from Asian Americans for Equality (AAFE), a leading social services organization in NYC.

"I am thrilled to have joined Scarinci Hollenbeck," shared Mr. Feffer. "Since joining the firm, I have been inspired by the support we receive as attorneys which is so essential in providing the highest level of service to our clients."

