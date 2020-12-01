Scarinci Hollenbeck Expands Washington, D.C. Presence with Powerhouse Hire

LYNDHURST, N.J., Dec. 1, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Scarinci Hollenbeck has chosen Edward "Teddy" Eynon to lead the firm's new government strategies practice group and manage the firm's Washington DC office, according to Donald Scarinci, Managing Partner.

"Teddy is an experienced attorney and political strategist with a knack for successfully bridging the gap between politics and business," stated Mr. Scarinci. "He understands the ins and outs of public policy & government relations, as well as the impact that various laws, policies and regulations may have on your business. We are excited to have him on board to provide our clients with the full spectrum of legal services required at every level of government interaction."

Prior to joining the firm, Teddy served as partner at a prominent Washington, D.C. firm where he focused his practice primarily on public policy and government relations. He served clients from a variety of industries including trade, sanctions, healthcare, financial services, energy & environmental, appropriations, defense and homeland security. In the area of politics and public policy, Teddy has served as Deputy Chief of Staff to U.S. Representative John Shadegg of Arizona, where he gathered hands-on experience and understanding of the legislative process.

"I am thrilled to bring my skills and experience over to Scarinci Hollenbeck," stated Teddy. "The political landscape is constantly evolving, which presents a unique challenge for legal practitioners. However, throughout my career, I have only been inspired by this challenge and I look forward to aligning with the firm during this exciting new chapter."

Active Philanthropy & Community Involvement

Teddy is very involved in issues surrounding advocacy for people with Down Syndrome. He and his wife founded the non-profit Marnie's Mile in honor of their daughter Marnie Grace. He is an avid supporter of the National Down Syndrome Society and serves on its board of directors for the NDSS's Government and Advocacy Board. He also serves on the board of ChildHelp, Washington, DC Chapter, and is a member of the Foster Care Program, Washington, DC Chapter. For the last two decades, Teddy has been active in the Phoenix community where he volunteers for the Gigi Playhouse and serves on the board of the Arizona Sports and Tourism Authority, a politically appointed position. You can learn more about Teddy's legal career and philanthropy on his Scarinci Hollenbeck biography page.

Government Strategies Practice

The importance of the role that government can play in an industry or with particular businesses within an industry has never been more clearly demonstrated than it has been throughout the COVID-19 pandemic. Whether it was the Payroll Protection Act, laws or executive orders governing retail establishments or protecting intellectual property on the internet, government impacts business and the attorneys of Scarinci Hollenbeck's Government Strategies Practice group are available to help. Our attorneys represent clients in numerous matters involving interaction with governmental entities of any level regularly assist clients in numerous government-related matters including, but not limited to, public policy, energy and environment, budget, defense, healthcare, financial services, transportation & infrastructure, congressional investigations, oversight issues, and more. You can learn more about the scope of services offered by heading over to the Scarinci Hollenbeck Government Strategies practice page.

About Scarinci Hollenbeck

With a growing practice of more than 60 experienced attorneys, Scarinci Hollenbeck is a regional alternative to a National 250 law firm. We serve the niche practice areas most often required by institutions, corporations, entities, and the people who own and control them. We offer a full range of services and have developed our business law practice with the expertise and specialization necessary to serve our clients as they adapt to the shifting economic landscape. More information on our firm's expertise and range of practice can be found on our website: www.sh-law.com.

