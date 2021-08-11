Scarinci Hollenbeck Partner Appointed to NJSBA Cannabis Law Committee

LYNDHURST, N.J., Aug. 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The New Jersey State Bar Association ( NJSBA ), a voluntary bar association serving the state of New Jersey, recently appointed Scarinci Hollenbeck Partner and Chair of the firm's Cannabis Law group, Daniel T. McKillop to serve in two key positions of the NJSBA's Cannabis Law Committee (CLC).

"I'm proud and excited to have been appointed as a co-chair of the CLC's new Environmental Subcommittee and as a member of the Cannabis Law Committee's Executive Committee," shared Mr. McKillop. "2021 and 2022 will be critical years for the cannabis industry in New Jersey and I look forward to helping the CLC lead the way for attorneys who are practicing in this complex and dynamic industry."

Mr. McKillop joined Scarinci Hollenbeck as Counsel in 2016 , primarily handling environmental law matters. In 2017, Mr. McKillop founded one of New Jersey's first cannabis law practice groups and commenced counseling private entities regarding Federal, State and local cannabis law issues. As a CLC Executive Committee member and subcommittee co-chair, Mr. McKillop will contribute to the CLC's efforts to examine legal issues stemming from operation of New Jersey's medical and adult-use cannabis industries, review relevant legislation and make related recommendations to the NJSBA Board of Trustees, advocate via relevant amicus advocacy positions, and provide input regarding relevant Court Rules and other matters pertaining to the regulation of attorneys who practice cannabis law.

More information about the CLC may be found at the NJSBA Special Committees page: https://tcms.njsba.com/personifyebusiness/Leadership/SpecialCommittees.aspx

About Scarinci Hollenbeck

With a growing practice of more than 60 experienced attorneys, Scarinci Hollenbeck is a regional alternative to a National 250 law firm. We serve the niche practice areas most often required by institutions, corporations, entities, and the people who own and control them. We offer a full range of services and have developed our business law practice with the expertise and specialization necessary to serve our clients as they adapt to the shifting economic landscape. More information on our firm's expertise and range of practice can be found on our website: www.sh-law.com .

