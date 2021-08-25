Scarinci Hollenbeck Partner Included in 2022 Edition of The Best Lawyers in America© for Commercial Litigation

LYNDHURST, N.J., Aug. 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- U.S. News & World Report , a digital media company "dedicated to helping citizens, consumers, business leaders and policy officials make important decisions", included Scarinci Hollenbeck Partner David Edelberg in their 2022 edition of The Best Lawyers in America© for his work in Commercial Litigation. The full list of legal professionals included in The Best Lawyers in America© was published Thursday, August 19, 2021.

"I am honored by this recognition," shared Mr. Edelberg. "To be acknowledged alongside some of the country's best litigators is humbling and I am grateful to share this honor with them," he continued.

The U.S. News & World Report regularly engages in independent reporting, rankings, and data journalism with the goal of providing consumers with an easy way to understand and compare services. Every year, the company publishes lists of what they determine are the best colleges, best hospitals, best diets and so on. Mr. Edelberg has been a member of Scarinci Hollenbeck's

Bankruptcy and Creditors' Rights group since April 2021, representing businesses, financial institutions, and individuals at every stage of the bankruptcy process. The firm prides itself on the top-tier talent making up our roster of attorneys and is pleased that Mr. Edelberg was included in the 2022 edition U.S. News' Best Lawyers in America© for Commercial Litigation. This is a well-deserved recognition and the firm looks forward to a fulfilling 2022.

About David Edelberg

David Edelberg is a member of Scarinci Hollenbeck's Bankruptcy and Creditors' Rights practice. Mr. Edelberg has extensive experience handling a wide variety of bankruptcy matters. He focuses his practice on Debtor Representation, Creditors' Rights, and Banking and Financial Services Litigation. Mr. Edelberg represents businesses, financial institutions, and individuals in distressed financial situations at every stage of the process. In addition, Mr. Edelberg chairs the Bankruptcy Law Section of the New Jersey State Bar Association.

You can learn more about Mr. Edelberg on his Scarinci Hollenbeck bio: https://scarincihollenbeck.com/attorney/david-edelberg

About Scarinci Hollenbeck

With a growing practice of more than 60 experienced attorneys, Scarinci Hollenbeck is a regional alternative to a National 250 law firm. We serve the niche practice areas most often required by institutions, corporations, entities, and the people who own and control them. We offer a full range of services and have developed our business law practice with the expertise and specialization necessary to serve our clients as they adapt to the shifting economic landscape. More information on our firm's expertise and range of practice can be found on our website: www.sh-law.com .

