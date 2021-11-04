Scarinci Hollenbeck Partner Thomas Herndon, Jr. Named a Diverse Attorney of the Year

LYNDHURST, N.J., Nov. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Scarinci Hollenbeck is pleased to announce Thomas Herndon, Jr. has been selected by the New Jersey Law Journal as one of the 2021 Diverse Attorneys of the Year. Every two years, the NJLJ recognizes legal excellence among the state's diverse attorneys. According to the publication, this year's honorees "share a passion for and commitment to the law, and to advancing the legal profession." Herndon, a partner and co-chair of the firm's litigation practice group, is being honored as a champion for diversity and inclusion.

"We are thrilled Thomas has been recognized for his professional success and dedication to promoting diversity," remarked Founding and Managing Partner Donald Scarinci. "He is a tremendous asset to our litigation department and the clients we serve, as well as to our associates who benefit from his guidance and leadership."

Later this fall, the NJLJ will publish a special magazine showcasing the honorees and their accomplishments. In preparation, the honorees were asked to share their thoughts on career development, achieving success, and promoting diversity in the legal profession. In his response, Herndon emphasized, "the legacy I hope to build is positioning the next generation of practicing attorneys to achieve even more success; this process begins with me remaining committed to mentoring and recruiting attorneys of diverse backgrounds into the areas of law where their voices are most needed."

About Thomas Herndon, Jr.

Leveraging nearly two decades of experience, Thomas Herndon Jr. has developed a robust legal practice, assisting clients in various industries with general litigation matters. He routinely handles matters relating to corporate disputes, cyber litigation, transportation litigation, construction litigation, as well as corporate liability on behalf of his clients.

You can learn more about Mr. Herndon's legal experience on his attorney profile: https://scarincihollenbeck.com/attorneys/thomas-h-herndon-jr

About Scarinci Hollenbeck

With a growing practice of more than 60 experienced attorneys, Scarinci Hollenbeck is a regional alternative to a National 250 law firm. We serve the niche practice areas most often required by the owners and leaders of corporations. We offer a full range of services and have developed our business law practice with the expertise and specialization necessary to serve our clients as they adapt to the shifting economic landscape.

More information on our firm's expertise and range of practice can be found on our website: www.sh-law.com.

