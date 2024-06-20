Scarinci Hollenbeck Transforms Real Estate Practice to Meet Evolving Client Needs

Reinforcing Commitment to Excellence, Scarinci Adds Six in Strategic Real Estate Law Practice Expansion

LITTLE FALLS, N.J., June 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Scarinci Hollenbeck, LLC has strategically added six attorneys in its commercial real estate group, significantly enhancing the firm's already renowned practice in an effort to better service our clients' needs throughout the New Jersey and New York metropolitan area.

"Our real estate department has consistently worked with the area's largest developers on major projects," stated Donald M. Pepe, Chair of the firm's real estate department. "This expansion demonstrates our commitment to meeting our clients' diverse needs with comprehensive, one-stop legal support."

With this expansion, the firm is positioned to offer a more robust level of support for our real estate clients, including specialized services in Real Estate Litigation, Construction Litigation, Commercial and Industrial Leasing, Landlord-tenant matters such as evictions and foreclosures, Mount Laurel and Affordable Housing, and Condominium and Owner Matters.

New Additions to the Team

Little Falls, NJ Office

Michael J. Willner

Mr. Willner brings more than twenty years of experience handling commercial and residential real estate transactions, real estate litigation, leasing, and construction law issues. While his practice covers virtually all aspects of real estate law, Mr. Willner primarily focuses on handling matters relating to condominium and cooperative law, commercial and residential real estate transactions, and related litigation. Over the span of his career, Mr. Willner has litigated a wide variety of matters involving landlord-tenant law, zoning issues, mechanic's liens, foreclosure actions, contract disputes, construction defect claims, and other management issues.

Douglas J. Ehrenworth

With over thirty years of experience, Mr. Ehrenworth focuses his practice on all aspects of commercial real estate, corporate and LLC entity formation, structures and governance, commercial transactions, contracts and related litigation. Prior to joining the firm, he co-founded Spector & Ehrenworth , P.C ., which merged with Scarinci Hollenbeck , LLC in December 2023.

Kaylin N. Olsen

Working alongside Mr. Ehrenworth is Kaylin N . Olsen. Ms. Olsen devotes her practice primarily to residential and commercial real estate transactions, evictions, and landlord-tenant matters. She routinely offers alternative dispute resolution and negotiates and drafts a wide variety of commercial contracts, real property leases and subleases on behalf of clients.

Red Bank, NJ Office

Robert L. Baker, Jr.

Mr. Baker primarily focuses his practice on commercial leasing, bringing over twenty years of experience representing commercial property owners, landlords, tenants, and developers in real estate transactions in various markets across the country. Throughout his career, Mr. Baker has represented small to middle-market businesses, publicly-traded companies, private equity firms, real estate investment companies, and mortgage investors and servicers , all with diversified real estate holdings and needs.

Daniella D. Dalia

Ms. Dalia is a seasoned attorney who primarily focuses her practice on complex litigation, commercial real estate and other general matters on behalf of high net-worth clients. Since the beginning of her career, Ms. Dalia has maintained a focus on complex commercial litigation. She has since developed a robust commercial real estate practice, routinely representing architects, commercial landlords, developers, and contractors in the acquisition, development, financing and construction of real property assets.

Michael A. Jedziniak

Over the course of his twenty-year practice, Mr. Jedziniak has become one of New Jersey's preeminent Mount Laurel (affordable housing litigation) attorneys, and has represented over 60 municipalities and a number of developers in all corners of the state. Mr. Jedziniak has guided governing bodies, planning and zoning boards, administrators, general counsel, planners, and other municipal representatives on affordable housing matters before the former New Jersey Council on Affordable Housing and all levels of the state Judiciary. His practice also includes wider variety of land use matters, with a special focus on residential and mixed-use redevelopment projects involving a mix of market rate and affordable housing units.

