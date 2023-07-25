Scarinci's Red Bank, NJ Office Welcomes the Addition of Attorney Daniella D. Dalia

Daniella D. Dalia, a Seasoned Litigation and Commercial Real Estate Attorney, Joins the Monmouth County, Red Bank, NJ Office of Scarinci Hollenbeck

RED BANK, N.J., July 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Commercial real estate and litigation attorney Daniella D. Dalia has joined Scarinci Hollenbeck's Red Bank, New Jersey office. Ms. Dalia brings with her extensive experience in handling complex commercial litigation and real estate matters for clients in various industries. More recently, Ms. Dalia has become known as a go-to attorney among circles of entrepreneurs and business owners in the Monmouth County area.

"Developing solutions for complex problems has long been a passion of mine and I have been fortunate to build a career on this passion," stated Ms. Dalia. "I am thrilled to bring my practice over to the firm and expand my capacity to better support my clients."

Since the beginning of her career, Ms. Dalia has maintained a focus on complex commercial litigation. She began with emphasis on representing lenders, creditors, receivers, and trustees and eventually expanded her practice to serve clients in a variety of other industries including pharmaceuticals and construction. In addition, Ms. Dalia developed a robust commercial real estate practice, routinely representing architects, commercial landlords, developers, and contractors in the acquisition, development, financing and construction of real property assets.

"Ms. Dalia is an well-rounded attorney who makes an excellent addition to our team in Red Bank and we look forward to our continued collaboration," stated Don Pepe, Partner & Chair of the firm's Commercial Real Estate section.

