Scarinci's Red Bank, NJ Office Welcomes the Addition of Attorney Daniella D. Dalia

25 Jul, 2023, 08:38 ET

Daniella D. Dalia, a Seasoned Litigation and Commercial Real Estate Attorney, Joins the Monmouth County, Red Bank, NJ Office of Scarinci Hollenbeck

RED BANK, N.J., July 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Commercial real estate and litigation attorney Daniella D. Dalia has joined Scarinci Hollenbeck's Red Bank, New Jersey office. Ms. Dalia brings with her extensive experience in handling complex commercial litigation and real estate matters for clients in various industries. More recently, Ms. Dalia has become known as a go-to attorney among circles of entrepreneurs and business owners in the Monmouth County area.

"Developing solutions for complex problems has long been a passion of mine and I have been fortunate to build a career on this passion," stated Ms. Dalia. "I am thrilled to bring my practice over to the firm and expand my capacity to better support my clients."

Since the beginning of her career, Ms. Dalia has maintained a focus on complex commercial litigation. She began with emphasis on representing lenders, creditors, receivers, and trustees and eventually expanded her practice to serve clients in a variety of other industries including pharmaceuticals and construction. In addition, Ms. Dalia developed a robust commercial real estate practice, routinely representing architects, commercial landlords, developers, and contractors in the acquisition, development, financing and construction of real property assets.

"Ms. Dalia is an well-rounded attorney who makes an excellent addition to our team in Red Bank and we look forward to our continued collaboration," stated Don Pepe, Partner & Chair of the firm's Commercial Real Estate section.

About the firm's Commercial Real Estate Practice
Our commercial real estate practice group routinely represents public, private, and institutional clients, assisting them in every aspect of the acquisition, development, financing, construction, and utilization of real property assets. Our real estate attorneys work closely with our environmental attorneys, who are recognized for securing development rights for some of the largest office, retail, industrial, and multi-family development and redevelopment projects in the region.

More information on the firm's real estate practice can be found on the practice page: https://scarincihollenbeck.com/practices/commercial-real-estate 

About Scarinci Hollenbeck

With a growing practice of more than 60 experienced attorneys, Scarinci Hollenbeck is a regional alternative to a National 250 law firm. With offices in New Jersey, New York City, and the District of Columbia, we serve the niche practice areas most often required by institutions, corporations, entities, and the people who own and control them.

More information on our firm's expertise and range of practice can be found on our website: www.sh-law.com.

