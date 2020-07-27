Scary Good

Whether it's their angry names and tough exteriors, or simply a fear of the unknown about taste and preparation, dozens more diverse and exotic fruits and vegetables like dragon fruit, horned melon and Brussels sprouts are often the sources of produce paranoia.

An initiative from Dole, in collaboration with Disney and Pixar's Monsters, Inc., is helping to take the scare out of specialty fruits and vegetables and widen America's produce horizons. That's because, like a good book or the characters in a beloved film, you can't judge a fruit or vegetable by its appearance; nature's true beauty often lies within.

The campaign offers character-inspired recipes, serving suggestions, digital and social activations, family-friendly activities, fun trivia and influencer partnerships that celebrate the not-so-scary world of the planet's more unusual fresh bounty.

One easy way to introduce new flavors is by trying a variation of a familiar fruit or veggie. For example, there are more than 500 edible banana varieties in the world. You might sample a red banana or a Manzano, or even an ice cream banana, with a taste resembling vanilla custard.

These fun and kid-friendly Green Slime Nacho Cups feature plantains, for example, a member of the banana family with a different taste and texture than everyday yellow bananas – more firm and starchy like a potato. Increase your family's produce intake even further with a Slippery Slimy Smoothie and Chicken Stuffed Roz Heads, which call for green grapes, celery, avocados, strawberries and blueberries.

Green Slime Nacho Cups

Prep time: 5 minutes

Cook time: 20 minutes

Servings: 4

1 green starting to turn yellow DOLE® Plantain, peeled and thinly sliced on bias

1 1/2 teaspoons canola oil

1/4 teaspoon salt, divided

1 Dole Avocado, halved, pitted and peeled

1 tablespoon lime juice

1 clove garlic, minced

1/2 cup thinly shredded Dole Purple Cabbage

Preheat oven to 375 F. Toss plantain slices with canola oil and season with pinch of salt. On parchment paper-lined baking sheet, arrange slices in single layer with no overlapping.

Bake 18-20 minutes, or until crispy and lightly golden. Cool completely and set aside.

Using spoon, scoop flesh of avocado into small bowl and mash, reserving one half avocado shell. Stir mashed avocado with lime juice, garlic and remaining salt. Stir in slaw, reserving some for garnish. Scoop into reserved avocado shell and smooth top with back of spoon. Stick reserved cabbage shreds out of avocado mixture to look like hair.

Serve slime nacho cups with plantain chips.

Slippery Slimy Smoothie

Prep time:10 minutes

Servings: 2 (8 ounces each)

1/2 cup DOLE® Spinach

1 Dole Banana, peeled and frozen

1/2 cup Dole Green Grapes, frozen

1/3 cup cucumber, diced

1/2 cup Dole Pineapple

1/2 cup unsweetened vanilla almond milk

1/2 cup nonfat plain Greek yogurt

5 ice cubes

In blender, blend spinach, banana, grapes, cucumber, pineapple, almond milk, Greek yogurt and ice cubes until smooth.

Pour smoothie into two glasses and serve.

