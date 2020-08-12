SCCE announces the first-ever virtual Compliance & Ethics Institute

MINNEAPOLIS, Aug. 12, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The Society of Corporate Compliance and Ethics (SCCE) 19th annual Compliance & Ethics Institute (CEI) has gone virtual! Held September 14–16, 2020, the conference will feature a robust agenda with 100+ educational sessions across 11 compliance and ethics subject areas, including investigations, privacy and security, professional skills, risk, compliance lawyer, and more.

"Though we are disappointed we will not gather in person this year, we remain dedicated to providing first-class professional development," said SCCE & HCCA CEO Gerry Zack.

Join compliance and ethics professionals from across the globe to gain insights, skills, and practical solutions to strengthen your organization's compliance and ethics programs. Register by August 31, 2020, to save on registration.

Agenda topics include:

Operationalizing ethics and compliance

Globalizing your compliance program

Creating effective risk management

Building a culture of integrity

Polishing your investigation skills

Addressing international privacy and data security challenges

Establishing cybersecurity

Examining the Securities and Exchange Commission resource extraction rule

CEI's educational sessions will provide attendees with the opportunity to earn live Compliance Certification Board (CCB)® Continuing Education Units (CEUs) from the convenience of your home or office.

View the full agenda and register at https://www.corporatecompliance.org/2020cei.

About SCCE

The Society of Corporate Compliance and Ethics (SCCE)® was founded in 2004 to serve the compliance and ethics community across all industries, currently serving 7,500+ members in more than 100 countries.

Headquartered in Minneapolis, MN, SCCE exists to champion ethical practice and compliance standards and to provide the necessary training, publications, certification opportunities, and other resources for ethics and compliance professionals.

Visit the SCCE website at www.corporatecompliance.org.

SOURCE Society of Corporate Compliance and Ethics (SCCE)

