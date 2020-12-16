SCCE Releases 2021 Edition of The Complete Compliance and Ethics Manual

MINNEAPOLIS, Dec. 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The Society of Corporate Compliance and Ethics (SCCE)® is pleased to announce the release of the 12th edition of The Complete Compliance and Ethics Manual. This trusted resource, written by more than 80 compliance and ethics experts and with 1,100 pages of content, provides practical guidance that enables a practitioner to establish, maintain, and improve a compliance and ethics program.

The Complete Compliance and Ethics Manual features detailed analyses of critical aspects of compliance and ethics programs, practical tools, checklists, policies, and procedures to help compliance professionals improve program effectiveness and address a wide range of risk areas. The 2021 edition of the manual includes six new content areas, including root cause analysis, data privacy risk management, and the California Consumer Privacy Act, as well as updated content in 20 topic areas, such as employee discipline and compliance, antitrust law risks, environmental law risks, and False Claims Act risks.

"The Complete Compliance and Ethics Manual is the go-to resource that is the one addition to a compliance library that adds incalculable value to a compliance team," says Gerry Zack, CEO of SCCE & HCCA. He adds that "the online subscription enables practitioners to call upon the expertise of more than 80 experts anytime of the day or night, 365 days a year."

SCCE is offering The Complete Compliance and Ethics Manual in a variety of purchasing options, including a one-year online subscription, softcover book, or a subscription and softcover book bundle. For digital users, an online subscription is provided through COSMOS, SCCE & HCCA's online content platform, which offers powerful search capabilities that allow users to easily access specific topics.

Preview content from The Complete Compliance and Ethics Manual or order online at www.corporatecompliance.org/ccem .

About SCCE

Society of Corporate Compliance and Ethics (SCCE)® is a nonprofit, member-based association for compliance and ethics professionals. Since 2004, SCCE has been championing ethical practices and compliance standards to promote lasting success and integrity of organizations worldwide and across all industries. Headquartered in Minneapolis, MN, SCCE serves 7,500+ members in 100+ countries around the globe.

SCCE offers 40+ educational conferences a year, weekly web conferences, publications, training resources, certification opportunities, and networking for career growth and program development.

Visit the SCCE website at www.corporatecompliance.org or call 888.277.4977.

