Scenic Sotheby's International Realty Expands to Pensacola, Welcoming JP Birdwell and The Jessica Duncan Team

PENSACOLA, Fla., Oct. 27, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Scenic Sotheby's International Realty, the region's leader in luxury real estate representation, is expanding its presence along Florida's Gulf Coast with the opening of a new office in downtown Pensacola. Located at 100 West Garden Street, the firm's fifth local office will serve buyers and sellers across Escambia and Santa Rosa Counties. The office is slated to open in the coming weeks, though agents are already working with clients throughout the area.

The expansion marks a strategic milestone for Scenic Sotheby's International Realty as the firm extends its reach beyond 30A and the Emerald Coast, bringing its globally connected brand and local expertise to one of Florida's most dynamic coastal markets.

"Pensacola has long been part of the Gulf Coast story, blending history, innovation, and community in a way that deeply resonates with our mission," said Blake Morar, broker-owner of Scenic Sotheby's International Realty. "We're thrilled to build a local presence here with such exceptional professionals leading the way."

Joining the firm to anchor the Pensacola expansion are The Jessica Duncan Team and JP Birdwell, both trusted names in the local real estate landscape.

Jessica Duncan, a lifelong Gulf Coast local, brings more than a decade of experience and a reputation for excellence rooted in service, strategy, and community impact. Raised in Pensacola and educated at the University of West Florida, Jessica combines deep regional insight with formal training in marketing, finance, and real estate investment. A five-time "Best in Pensacola" winner and recent finalist for "Woman of the Year", she is also known for her Closings for Charity program, through which she donates a portion of every sale to local nonprofits.

JP Birdwell joins the firm as a rising force in Gulf Coast real estate. A Pensacola native with an entrepreneurial mindset, JP combines intuitive communication skills with data-driven insight to deliver a highly personalized client experience. Known for his forward-thinking approach and commitment to revitalization efforts, he has also been instrumental in local neighborhood improvement initiatives and is developing a not-for-profit dedicated to restoring home exteriors for residents in need.

With this expansion, Scenic Sotheby's International Realty continues its commitment to serving the Gulf Coast through local leadership, global reach, and an unwavering dedication to excellence.

About Scenic Sotheby's International Realty

Scenic Sotheby's International Realty has been locally owned and operated since 1998. The firm of 100 full-time real estate agents led by industry veterans Blake Morar, Chris Abbott and Wes Madden focuses on providing unrivaled representation for customers along 30A from Pensacola to Destin, 30A and the Forgotten Coast. In 2013, the firm affiliated with the Sotheby's International Realty brand, becoming the local connection to a global brand skilled in marketing unique properties at every price point nationally and internationally. The firm surpassed $1.4 billion in sales in 2024. For more information, visit scenicsir.com.

