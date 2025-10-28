SCENTBIRD LAUNCHES ONYX STORM DISCOVERY SET INSPIRED BY REBECCA YARROS'S BESTSELLING FANTASY UNIVERSE

NEW YORK, Oct. 28, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Building on the global phenomenon of Rebecca Yarros's Empyrean series, Scentbird is bringing the world of Basgiath to life through scent with the launch of the Onyx Storm Fragrance Discovery Set . In partnership with Red Tower Books, this limited-edition collection invites fans to experience the series' dark romantic energy and elemental power in a completely new way - through five fragrances that capture its mood, magic, and intensity.

Developed in collaboration with Entangled Publishing, this exclusive set channels the elemental power, tension, and passion that define the Empyrean series. Each fragrance was carefully selected to embody the sensory depth and emotional energy of the series - from the smoldering power of dragons to the undeniable chemistry between Violet and Xaden.

The fragrances include:

Indigo Smoke by Arquiste - Smoldering and untamed, this scent captures Sgaeyl's fierce spirit and the dark allure of a bonded dragon.

Coeur Noir by Heretic - A study in contrasts, mirroring Violet's softness and inner strength through notes that balance resilience and vulnerability.

Get a Room by Confessions of a Rebel - A fiery, seductive fragrance that embodies the magnetic tension and inevitable pull between Violet and Xaden.

Passion by Onno - The thread of romance that cuts through chaos and battle, representing love that endures against all odds.

Feu by Free Yourself - An elemental, storm-charged scent that evokes the fury of dragons, lightning, and the heat of battle.

Each of the unisex scents carries the dark, moody undertones and emotional complexity of the Empyrean series.

With limited quantities, the Onyx Storm Fragrance Discovery Set is available now exclusively at Scentbird.com and has already become one of the top-selling Discovery Sets on Scentbird.com.

