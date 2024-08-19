Scenthound Accelerates Expansion as Corporate Team Members Invest in its Franchise Opportunity

Category Creator Demonstrates Proven Business Model by Propelling Growth from Within

JUPITER, Fla., Aug. 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Scenthound, the nation's leading dog wellness franchise, proudly announces a unique line of development within its franchise system. In a move that shows unprecedented confidence in the brand, a member of Scenthound's corporate team recently signed on as a Franchise Partner, marking the seventh corporate team member to do so in the last 4 years across five states.

"Our corporate team has always been driven by our mission to help dogs live longer, happier lives and committed to providing exceptional care – it is simply who we are," said Tim Vogel, co-founder and CEO of Scenthound. "It gives me great pride knowing that so many of our own corporate team members have chosen to become a franchise partner, and I think it speak volumes about the strength of our brand and the exciting future that lies ahead."

While this agreement is expanding Scenthound's presence, it also serves as a testament to the brand's successful and recession-resistant franchise opportunity.

Growth From Within

The latest corporate team member to invest in the franchise opportunity is Field Operations Manager, Joe Carnesecchi. He and his family are embarking on an exciting new chapter as they open three new Scenthound locations on Florida's Treasure Coast.

"Working on the corporate team has provided me with a unique perspective of what makes this brand so special," says Carnesecchi. "It's like being part of a larger family, one that genuinely cares about its mission and each other. I'm thrilled to bring my own family into the fold and share our passion for Scenthound in our home community."

Chris Denault of Melbourne, also a former team member, opened his first location in Melbourne, in June. During his time at Scenthound, he was exposed to the ins and outs of the business model.

"Throughout my role with Scenthound, I witnessed first-hand the knowledge and tools that the brand provides its franchisees to ensure their success," says Denault. "Because of this support, I was prompted to make a career shift and open my own Scenter."

Validation of the Brand

In total, seven corporate team members have decided to invest in Scenthound's franchise opportunity after learning the ins-and-outs of the business and witnessing the success of its franchisees. This expansion of the franchise network signifies the corporate employees' deep-rooted belief in the brand's mission and values, as well as the positive growth trajectory Scenthound is on.

Scenthound's franchise partners undergo comprehensive training and receive ongoing support to ensure they deliver the high-quality services that are the standard at Scenthound. This commitment to excellence has earned Scenthound a loyal customer base and positioned the company as a trailblazer in the industry.

The Future of the Industry

With the pet industry expected to reach $277 billion by 2030, and the personal services sector expected to maintain its position as the top industry for franchise development, Scenthound is primed for explosive growth. As more pet parents seek out specialized and high-quality care for their fur families, Scenthound's commitment to excellence and innovation ensures it's at the forefront of this thriving space.

About Scenthound

Founded in 2015, Scenthound, the nation's first dog wellness franchise concept, offers monthly hygiene services for affordable and accessible routine dog care. With a unique focus on pet health and hygiene, the brand's services are elevated through the integration of innovative technology, including its proprietary S.C.E.N.T. Check® (Skin, Coat, Ears, Nails, and Teeth) detailing an assessment of each dog's external well-being following its monthly visit to a 'Scenter.' Today, Scenthound has finalized plans for over 279 franchised and corporate-owned locations across 25 states and is positioned for explosive growth across the U.S. For more information about Scenthound's unique membership offerings, visit www.scenthound.com or follow the brand on Instagram, Facebook, and LinkedIn. To find out more about franchise opportunities, visit www.franchise.scenthound.com.

