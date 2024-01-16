Scenthound Achieves Historic Growth in 2023 Transforming the Dog Care Industry

JUPITER, Fla., Jan. 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- In a groundbreaking year marked by transformation and innovation, Scenthound continues to prove it is the trailblazer of the pet care industry. Scenthound proudly announces 2023 as a historical milestone, redefining standards for routine dog care with unparalleled growth and innovation.

"This has been an exceptional year for Scenthound. Our mission to enrich the connection between people and their dogs has not only guided our actions but has also propelled us to new heights of growth. We are excited about the possibilities that lie ahead as we continue to revolutionize the pet care industry," stated Tim Vogel, Scenthound CEO and Co-Founder.

In Q4 2023, Scenthound opened 18 new 'Scenters,' the highest number ever opened in a single quarter. This rapid expansion brings the total number of Scenthound locations to an impressive 77 open 'Scenters' across 19 states, with nearly 200 more in development. This showcases the brand's national impact and growing footprint. In 2023, Scenthound achieved an increase of 103% in system-wide revenue as compared to 2022.

Scenthound was also named a Top Franchise for 2024 by Franchise Business Review. This is the 19th annual ranking of the 200 best franchise opportunities as rated by franchise business owners, and the second year in a row Scenthound has received this title. Franchise Business Review, a market research firm performs independent surveys of franchisee satisfaction and employee engagement and provides the only rankings and awards for franchise companies based solely on actual franchisee satisfaction and performance.

Central to Scenthound's remarkable success is its commitment to disrupting the pet industry. Scenthound sold 64 new units in 2023. Each unit represents much more than a transaction; it symbolizes a partnership in Scenthound's mission to educate the marketplace on the importance of routine hygiene and wellness care, ensuring dogs lead longer, healthier, happier lives.

As Scenthound sets its sights on the new year, the company remains poised for continued success, driven by the passion and dedication that has fueled its journey thus far. With a thriving community and a commitment to connection, wellness, and education, Scenthound is not merely shaping the future of pet care; it is defining a new era in dog wellness.

"Our success in 2023 signifies more than just growth; it represents a testament to the transformative impact we are making in the lives of people and their dogs. We are redefining dog care, and this year has been a pivotal step towards that vision," said Jessica Vogel, Scenthound's Chief Brand Officer and Co-Founder.

About Scenthound:

Founded in 2015, Scenthound, the nation's first dog wellness franchise concept, offers membership-based services for affordable and accessible routine dog care. With a unique focus on pet health and hygiene, the brand's services are elevated through the integration of innovative technology, including its proprietary S.C.E.N.T. Check® (Skin, Coat, Ears, Nails and Teeth), detailing an assessment of each dog's external well-being following its monthly visit to a 'Scenter.' Today, Scenthound has finalized plans for nearly 270 franchised and corporate-owned locations across 24 states and is positioned for explosive growth across the U.S. For more information about Scenthound's unique membership offerings, visit Scenthound.com or follow the brand on Instagram, Facebook and LinkedIn. To find out more about franchise opportunities, visit Franchise.Scenthound.com.

