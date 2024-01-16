Scenthound Achieves Historic Growth in 2023 Transforming the Dog Care Industry

News provided by

Scenthound

16 Jan, 2024, 09:00 ET

JUPITER, Fla., Jan. 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- In a groundbreaking year marked by transformation and innovation, Scenthound continues to prove it is the trailblazer of the pet care industry. Scenthound proudly announces 2023 as a historical milestone, redefining standards for routine dog care with unparalleled growth and innovation.

"This has been an exceptional year for Scenthound. Our mission to enrich the connection between people and their dogs has not only guided our actions but has also propelled us to new heights of growth. We are excited about the possibilities that lie ahead as we continue to revolutionize the pet care industry," stated Tim Vogel, Scenthound CEO and Co-Founder.

In Q4 2023, Scenthound opened 18 new 'Scenters,' the highest number ever opened in a single quarter. This rapid expansion brings the total number of Scenthound locations to an impressive 77 open 'Scenters' across 19 states, with nearly 200 more in development. This showcases the brand's national impact and growing footprint. In 2023, Scenthound achieved an increase of 103% in system-wide revenue as compared to 2022.

Scenthound was also named a Top Franchise for 2024 by Franchise Business Review. This is the 19th annual ranking of the 200 best franchise opportunities as rated by franchise business owners, and the second year in a row Scenthound has received this title. Franchise Business Review, a market research firm performs independent surveys of franchisee satisfaction and employee engagement and provides the only rankings and awards for franchise companies based solely on actual franchisee satisfaction and performance.

Central to Scenthound's remarkable success is its commitment to disrupting the pet industry. Scenthound sold 64 new units in 2023. Each unit represents much more than a transaction; it symbolizes a partnership in Scenthound's mission to educate the marketplace on the importance of routine hygiene and wellness care, ensuring dogs lead longer, healthier, happier lives.

As Scenthound sets its sights on the new year, the company remains poised for continued success, driven by the passion and dedication that has fueled its journey thus far. With a thriving community and a commitment to connection, wellness, and education, Scenthound is not merely shaping the future of pet care; it is defining a new era in dog wellness.

"Our success in 2023 signifies more than just growth; it represents a testament to the transformative impact we are making in the lives of people and their dogs. We are redefining dog care, and this year has been a pivotal step towards that vision," said Jessica Vogel, Scenthound's Chief Brand Officer and Co-Founder.

About Scenthound:
Founded in 2015, Scenthound, the nation's first dog wellness franchise concept, offers membership-based services for affordable and accessible routine dog care. With a unique focus on pet health and hygiene, the brand's services are elevated through the integration of innovative technology, including its proprietary S.C.E.N.T. Check® (Skin, Coat, Ears, Nails and Teeth), detailing an assessment of each dog's external well-being following its monthly visit to a 'Scenter.' Today, Scenthound has finalized plans for nearly 270 franchised and corporate-owned locations across 24 states and is positioned for explosive growth across the U.S. For more information about Scenthound's unique membership offerings, visit Scenthound.com or follow the brand on Instagram, Facebook and LinkedIn. To find out more about franchise opportunities, visit Franchise.Scenthound.com.

For media inquiries, please contact [email protected]

SOURCE Scenthound

Also from this source

Scenthound Challenges the Pet Industry to Place More Focus on Routine Hygiene and Wellness Care for Dogs

Scenthound Challenges the Pet Industry to Place More Focus on Routine Hygiene and Wellness Care for Dogs

As National Pet Wellness Month unfolds, Scenthound, the foremost advocate for routine hygiene and wellness care for dogs, is urging dog parents...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Household, Consumer & Cosmetics

Image1

Retail

Image1

Health Care & Hospitals

Image1

Animals & Pets

News Releases in Similar Topics

Sign up for Top Stories & curated News delivered to your inbox

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.